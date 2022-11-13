This Sunday, when is scheduled the march in defense of the INE and against the electoral reform of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador The Catholic Church warned that the National Electoral Institute is a fundamental institution for the development of the nation and pointed out that it is time for the citizens.

“Nothing justifies the defamatory campaign against the INE, nor is the initiative for Constitutional Reform in Electoral Matters promoted by the Executive, through which it intends to weaken its autonomy and change its structure, putting our incipient democracy and freedoms at risk. that we have conquered as a Mexican nation,” he stressed.

In his editorial of his informative organ from faiththe Archdiocese of Mexico maintained that in the country there are institutions in the constitutional order that are fundamental for the development of the nation.

These institutions, he pointed out, are not at the discretion of the political parties or the rulers in power, but depend on the laws that guarantee their function for the good of all citizens.

They are institutions of the Mexican State and not of the Mexican government, the Archdiocese pointed out.

“A clear example of this kind of institution is the National Electoral Institute, the INE, which, by mandate of our Constitution, thanks to the efforts of many admirable Mexicans, has enjoyed autonomy from the government for more than 25 years and is protected by the Mexican State in its operation for the good of all citizens,” he said.

The Archdiocese said that thanks to the INE, Mexican society has been advancing in the democratic life of the country, with transparent, reliable and peaceful electoral processes.

The INE not only has a high citizen acceptance, but also a well-deserved international prestige, the Catholic Church stressed in its editorial.

warned that nothing justifies the defamatory campaign against the INE, nor is the electoral reform initiative promoted by President López Obrador understood.

According to the Archdiocese, with this reform, the Executive intends to weaken the autonomy of the INE and change its structure, putting the incipient democracy at risk.

That is why all the opposition parties have spoken out against this initiative, added the Archdiocese, which is already preparing the debate in Congress to defend the INE.

It’s time for citizens: Church

He added that the voices of organized civil society have been expressed in the same way in all spheres of society, such as the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate, “which has expressed its frank concern in its Message to the People of Mexico, considering that this initiative constitutes an affront to the democratic life of the country”.

He pointed out that this is the time for citizens, and declarations by organized groups and institutions in general are not enough.

“We must also recognize the importance of the public expression of millions of citizens who demonstrate freely and peacefully to show their commitment to the country that we are building together,” he said.

“Going out into the streets, meeting in the squares, marching through towns and cities is making the main protagonist visible: the citizen. We are all part of Mexico, we all identify with our history and culture, we all work for a better country.”

In his message, he said that defending an institution that guarantees democracy is defending the freedom of expression of each citizen.