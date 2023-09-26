Last month, Nicaragua’s authoritarian regime banned the Jesuits, the Society of Jesus, from the country and illegally seized the assets of the prominent Catholic religious order. Such dramatic action against the church, its organizations and its servants is, unfortunately, not uncommon in Nicaragua today.

In February, Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega expelled 222 political prisoners to the United States. One of them refused to board the plane. The bishop Rolando Álvarez demanded to remain in Nicaragua and continue to serve his flock. A day later, he was convicted of “treason”, without evidence or trial, and sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Those unfamiliar with the current political climate in Nicaragua may find it difficult to understand why the government would disregard due process and respond with such brutality to this priest’s simple request. But Álvarez was a vocal critic of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. And criticizing dictators is always a risky business.

Álvarez is not the only Catholic leader in Nicaragua to denounce the government’s crimes and injustices, and he is not the only believer to suffer a violent reaction from the authoritarian couple in power. The Ortega-Murillo regime has waged a war of persecution against the Catholic Church because they see it as the last obstacle preventing them from gaining total control.

Daniel Ortega first emerged in 1979 during the Nicaraguan Revolution, was president from 1985 to 1990, and held that position continuously after being elected again in 2007. Since then, he has used government coercion and violent oppression to maintain his rule by imprisoning political opponents and naming his wife as his second in command. In 2018, the dictatorial government was threatened by protests and an attempted coup. Ortega and Murillo accused the Catholic Church of helping to start the rebellion.

In response, the Ortega-Murillo regime unleashed a campaign of harassment and persecution to silence the Catholic Church and all dissidents within its ranks. Since then, dozens of priests have been arrested or expelled from the country, churches have been invaded and sacred images have been burned. Nicaraguan authorities accused the Catholic Church in Nicaragua of money laundering and froze its bank accounts.

Catholics in Central America have a long history of protesting injustice, however, and are not easily silenced. The government expanded its anti-Catholic campaign to include educational institutions and religious orders in an attempt to stifle any hint of resistance. The government closed more than two dozen religious schools, including the Central American University. After banishing the Jesuits who ran UCA, the government reopened it as a secular university. The government also closed thousands of Church-affiliated organizations and NGOs, often labeling them “foreign agents.”

The Jesuits were not the first Catholic order forced to leave Nicaragua. In June 2022, the government canceled the legal status of the Missionaries of Charity, the order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, forcing its members to leave the country. The Missionaries of Charity had been in the country for more than 30 years, running a children’s nursery, an asylum and a home for abused and abandoned girls.

Waging war against the church and its leaders carries a number of risks, especially when nearly 45% of Nicaraguans identify as Catholic. Given the church’s broad influence, the government calculates that it cannot allow priests and religious leaders, widely regarded as voices of moral authority, to criticize its policies and behavior without risking a popular uprising.

The United States has long been a champion of global religious freedom, and must join with its allies to intervene urgently in this deeply troubling situation. The U.S. government responded to these serious violations of religious freedom by imposing economic sanctions, canceling visas, and limiting aid. The State Department added Nicaragua to its list of “countries of particular concern,” and the United States joined the United Nations and the Organization of American States in denouncing Nicaragua’s violations, calling on the regime to change course.

But the pressure applied still hasn’t changed Ortega’s mind. More must be done.

Ortega is working to extend his influence beyond Central America by partnering with like-minded dictators. He recently announced plans to open a permanent embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea, with Kim Jong Un sending a representative in return to Nicaragua. Ortega has already supported Putin in the war against Ukraine and has approached Syria and Iran, authoritarian regimes that routinely violate human rights.

The church became the “last bastion” opposing oppression in Nicaragua. As the president of the University of Notre Dame recently stated, Ortega and Murillo’s attempt to extinguish Catholicism in Nicaragua demands worldwide condemnation on a larger and louder scale. Religious and government leaders from around the world need to unite and vehemently denounce Ortega’s sacrilegious war.

David Curry is the president and CEO of Global Christian Relief, a watchdog organization focused on the plight of persecuted Christians around the world.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English: The Catholic Church Is the Final Obstacle for Nicaragua’s Brutal Dictatorship