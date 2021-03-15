The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin”.
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican division charged with enforcing orthodoxy, thus issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions.
The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”
