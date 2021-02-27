The government is going through its most difficult days. To your greatest regret a front that he considered under control begins to be critical of him. It is that the Catholic Church and most of the evangelical communities are beginning to formulate severe questions that promise to increase, no less than in an electoral year in which the ruling party urgently needs to succeed in the legislative elections.

The credit that all administration deserves in its first months and the pandemic allowed the Casa Rosada a first year of understanding on the part of the clergy. But the legalization of abortion – in particular, the efforts made by President Alberto Fernández to achieve it in the midst of the health crisis and the worsening economic situation – changed the climate of the relationship.

The main demonstration of the change in attitude occurred with the VIP vaccinations. For a Church such as the Catholic that usually takes its time to react to questions of political tension and to do so almost always in an elliptical way, it was symptomatic that when 24 hours had not yet passed after the outbreak of the scandal, it spoke out in a forceful way.

It was through the president of the Episcopal Conference -which groups together the country’s bishops-, Monsignor Oscar Ojea, who stated that “We are perplexed by the politicization of the vaccine”, He warned that “we have to have great delicacy because it is about life and death” and recalled Pope Francis’ concepts on priorities in immunization.

A couple of days later the Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of the Argentine Republic (ACIERA), the largest evangelical conglomerate, which gained notoriety in 2018, during the debate of the first project on abortion, by holding a massive rally on 9 de Julio Avenue.

ACIERA not only said that the event was a global “shame”, but also pointed out that this is consistent with the fact that “those who should act as public servants are more concerned with achieving spaces of impunity than with the common good, although it considered these attitudes “are not the patrimony of a single sector.”

Already the dome of the Episcopate had not attended in December -on the eve of the approval of the legalization of abortion in the Senate- to the Casa Rosada to transmit the Christmas greetings to the president, breaking a tradition of decades. Instead, he sent a letter to Alberto Fernández, the content of which is being kept confidential.

At the beginning of February, on the occasion of an informative meeting addressed to the various religious confessions on the Economic and Social Council that the Government was preparing to launch, the Episcopate did not send any member of its leadership; He delegated the task to his press officer.

Shortly after, the 14 bishops of the Northwest issued a harsh statement in which they warned that both in their region and in general in the country “Democracy is threatened for the lack of respect for the division of the three powers and for the lack of independence of justice ”.

Disseminated after their annual meeting, the document – which underlines that democracy also “has been progressively weakening due to the lack of listening, dialogue and encounter” – was a reflection of the ecclesiastical concern over institutional deterioration.

Precisely this as other critical aspects would be dumped in a document of all the bishops of the country during their first plenary session of the year that will celebrate in april in Pilar. I would confirm so other less friendly airs furrow the link with the Government.

