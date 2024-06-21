BEELITZ, Germany — Over the past month, millions of people have stumbled upon the catchy syllables of a song about a woman named Barbara and some rhubarb-loving barbarians who drink beer while a barber trims their beards. In German. Or rather: Rhabarberbarbarabarbarbarenbartbarbierbier.

The popular German tongue-twister’s hypercomposed words about Barbara, her “bombastic” rhubarb pie, and her furry clients achieved inexplicable popularity this spring, a few months after a pair of comedic music content creators from Berlin released a rap version in late 2010. last year.

Their silly song has over 47 million views on TikTok; For a brief moment on some online streaming charts, Barbara beat out Beyoncé.

“There is a prejudice that, first, Germans have no sense of humor, second, they don’t have fun and, third, their language sounds aggressive,” said Bodo Wartke, the rap lyricist who, along with Marti Fischer, the composer, created the viral melody “Bárbara’s Rhubarb Bar.” They spoke in their Berlin studio while stumbling over their own stanzas—which exploit a feature of German grammar that groups nouns into strings of syllables.

“And we proved them all wrong,” Wartke said.

But what gets lost in translation, as global imitators stumble over the alliterative story of Barbara, the bar she opens, and the cake that made her famous, is a quirk not only of the language, but of German food culture.

Rhubarb is much more than a German word that sounds a lot like “Barbara”; is an object of springtime obsession, part of a national fanaticism for eating a small group of particular vegetables exactly in season. Put another way: with or without song, every spring throughout Germany, rhubarb goes viral.

The vegetable is part of a trio of vegetables that includes strawberries and an asparagus variety that peaks in early spring. The warm climate causes a frenzy for everything that includes them, in a country that still sticks to consumption at the rhythm of the seasons.

When spring arrives, green markets are filled with rhubarb stalks, which are consumed as pies, pastries, preserves and in a drink called schorle, a spritzer.

While rhubarb may be enjoying its pop culture moment, the real star of the German spring is spargel. Theirs is a pale, ghostly version of the vegetable, grown under a mound of soil to suppress chlorophyll production, giving it a bland flavor. During the season, Spargelfest, which semi-officially ends on June 24, multi-course spargel menus emerge in restaurants. There is one dish that cannot be missing from each one: blanched spargel served under a layer of hollandaise sauce.

On a recent Sunday afternoon in Beelitz, an area just southwest of Berlin, nearly a dozen buses and hundreds of cars filled the parking lot of a roadside attraction: Winkelmanns Asparagus Farm.

Under the shade of 10-foot-tall asparagus trees sculpted from sand, and past a machine called the Spargelschäler, where a team of women fed the stalks into gears that peeled, cut, and shot the bare stalks out the other end, visitors examined a seasonal vegetable exhibition. Some bought liquors with a curl of asparagus floating in the bottle, like a worm in mezcal, or tried asparagus ice cream. Scores of people ate expensive plates of spargel dipped in hollandaise sauce.

“They call it ‘white gold,’” said Mandy Töppner, 42, an executive assistant from Berlin, who was visiting Winkelmanns. She, like many others, attributed the fixation to something like a German asparagus biological clock: This time of year, it’s simply spargel season. “It’s just hype,” she said.

In Berlin, Wartke and Fischer struggled to understand that buzz, and the buzz around their own song, which has somehow stuck to the international ear. Since their success, there has been a call for people to represent their Country in the Eurovision competition next year.

As rhubarb season draws to a close, singers have been working hard to try to extend their momentum; In mid-May they released a sequel. But if it doesn’t work, there is a plan B: at the end of summer the morel season begins.