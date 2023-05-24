A few weeks ago, a group of military experts convened by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS), a famous Washington think tank, concluded a detailed report that analyzed 24 scenarios in the event of a Chinese invasion of the island of Taiwan.

(Also: ‘China violates our airspace every day’: fear in Japan by Asian giant)

CSIS’s painstaking investigation draws two big conclusions. As Eric Heginbotham, a security expert at MIT in Boston, explains, the first is that “in most cases, China has little chance of achieving its operational objectives or of occupying Taiwan”.

(You can read: The rise of autocratic politicians threatens democracy in the world)

“And the second -he adds-, the cost of the war would be high for all those involved, and without a doubt for the United States”. In addition to the conclusions that, in the military field, result from the CSIS study, other think tanks have analyzed the costs for world trade and the world economy: they would be nothing short of catastrophic.

These analyzes are not mere diversions by experts enraptured with war games. The risk is real. In an extensive interview with the weekly The Economist, the former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, expressed his deep concern in this regard.

(Keep reading: The multi-million dollar measures of the Asian powers to combat the low birth rate)

A few days away from turning 100 – she will do so next Monday – Kissinger has kept her mind lucid, recognized by friends and critics as one of the brightest in the field of international politics, for more than half a century.

Beyond his grave sins in Vietnam or Chile, as President Richard Nixon’s adviser and Secretary of State at the beginning of the 1970s, Kissinger was the architect of the rapprochement between Washington and Beijing, patented with Nixon’s surprise trip to China and his interview with that country’s top leader, Mao Zedong, 51 years ago.

Henry Kissinger was US Secretary of State in the governments of Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon. He was criticized for using force in Cambodia or encouraging shadowy South American dictators.

collision course

In the interview with The Economist, Kissinger delved into the tensions between the United States and China. “Both parties have become convinced that the other represents a strategic danger,” he told the British weekly. “We are headed for a great power confrontation,” he said.

“We are in the classic situation prior to the First World War – he explained – in which neither party has much room for political concessions and in which any alteration of the balance can have catastrophic consequences”.

(Also read: The United States accuses China of allowing the shipment of fentanyl precursors to Mexico)

Although Kissinger says this on the authority of his experience and fame, he is not the only one who thinks so. Jane Perlez, a Pulitzer Prize winner and longtime Beijing correspondent for the New York Times, recently wrote that “Biden and Xi are moving ever closer to a collision course.”.

“Military, economic and ideological tensions reverberate unchecked between the two powers,” Perlez said, adding: “U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific region fear being suffocated by Beijing as China expands its nuclear arsenal and competes for US supremacy. semiconductors”.

(Also: The reason why China wants to become a new global mediator)

Military, economic and ideological tensions reverberate uncontrollably between both powers (United States and China).

Perlez and other analysts highlight Chinese leadership in building an alliance of regimes against Washington and the European Union, which includes President Xi Jinping’s alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Beijing’s close relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran, North Korea, some countries in central Africa and several in Latin America, such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and, to some extent, Brazil.

Many governments in Asia are concerned about the increase in tensions between Beijing and Washington. A few weeks ago, the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, assured that “a storm is building around us.”

“Relations between the United States and China are worsening,” he explained, “because there are intractable problems between the two countries, deep mistrust, and little communication.”

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in their first meeting.

Incidents, blockade, war

Lee stated that he is concerned that “miscalculations” could make the situation worse. There are continuous provocations with Chinese ships and planes very close to the island, or US ships very close to Chinese beaches.

The fear of any incident that could trigger a war, or even a conflict of lesser scope but characterized, for example, by a naval blockade, keeps dozens of foreign ministries around the world nervous.

The ‘casus belli’ that everyone mentions is China’s decision to resolve the situation in Taiwan. After the war, in the middle of the last century, between the nationalists led by Chiang Kai-shek and Mao’s communists, who won the latter, the nationalists took refuge and became strong on the island of Taiwan, off the Chinese coast, north of the Philippines and south of Japan and Korea.

(Also: What Zelensky and Xi Jinping said in their first talk since the start of the war)

Beijing has never recognized the Taiwanese regime. For Xi, the central objective of his mandate – recently renewed until 2028 – is the reunification of the country, which implies that Taiwan joins the People’s Republic of China. Xi has suggested that this must come by agreement, or it will be imposed by force.

In the event of a Chinese attempt to invade Taiwan, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops would face two major problems. The first is that the island has very few functional beaches for a massive military landing.

And the second, that although Beijing has active military forces 12 times greater than Taiwan’s, the island’s defense strategy, decades in the making, may mean up to a million invaders being killed in the course of the attack.

China has more than 2 million troops: 960,000 ground troops, 260,000 naval forces and 395,000 pilots and air support. To this is added half a million reservists.

(You can read: The US war against TikTok)

Taiwan has just 169,000 troops, with 94,000 ground troops, 40,000 naval troops, and 35,000 operational and air support troops. But it makes up for a good part of that inferiority with one million 650 thousand reservists, duly trained.

China has 5,400 tanks, 3,200 combat planes and 150 ships including ships and submarines. Taiwan has 650 tanks, 504 planes and 30 warships, of which only 4 submarines.

(Also: US wants ‘constructive and equitable’ economic relationship with China)

But once again, the small size of the island makes it difficult for the invader to take advantage of such obvious superiority. Taiwan is less than 400 kilometers long and just over 140 kilometers wide, with a total area that is about 30 times smaller than that of Colombia.

Of course, it is a mountainous land, with five steep chains that extend from north to south, just over the east of the island that is in front of China, so that they would act as successive walls against the invader.

The United States, Japan, Australia and other Western allies in the region could intervene in support of the island, although it is not clear if this would be active military participation or, as in Ukraine, support in arms, ammunition, finance and intelligence.

But even without a military invasion, China could implement a naval blockade of the island, which would paralyze its trade. Taiwan is number 16 in the world in foreign trade, with 990 billion dollars between imports and exports -some nine times more than Colombia-, which in itself would hit global trade.

The most delicate is in the technological field: Taiwan produces 92% of the most advanced microchips (with nodes less than 10 nanometers) manufactured in the world, 70% of the chipsets for smartphones and 35% of microcontrollers for automobiles.

(Also read: What does it mean that India overtakes China as the most populous country in the world?)

According to an analysis by the Rhodium Group data and research center, the impact on the global economy of such a shortage of microchips would be “catastrophic.” great ironyChina would be very affected by a blockade on the island: “Losing access to Taiwan’s semiconductor production would be a huge economic blow to China’s industry”.

And of course, a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could imply, as a Western response, a blockade of China’s trade with the world, with devastating consequences for the world economy.

The Persuasion of Fear

Perhaps in such catastrophe scenarios lies the advantage of the situation. Both in Washington and in European capitals, in Beijing and other Asian capitals, there is awareness of these risks.

A European diplomatic analyst, who prefers to speak confidentially, explained it this way for EL TIEMPO: “Xi is not Putin, he is not suicidal at all, and as a good man trained in the Communist Party of China, he knows the value of patience and of the cold calculations of risks, costs and benefits”.

Xi is not Putin, he is not suicidal at all, and as a good man trained in the Communist Party of China, he knows the value of patience and cold calculations of risks, costs and benefits.

Based on these same premises, many experts bet on the prompt reestablishment of a fluid and continuous dialogue between Washington and Beijing, and even between China and Europe.

Although he admits that “as things have evolved, it is not a simple matter for the United States to leave Taiwan without undermining its position elsewhere,” Kissinger believes that Biden must work to de-escalate tensions with China.

The next thing is to build trust and an intense working relationship. For Kissinger, Biden must tell Xi: “Mr. President, the greatest dangers to peace right now are the two of us, in the sense that we have the ability to destroy humanity.”

He suggests that they not only talk about Taiwan but about the climate crisis and AI (artificial intelligence). “Define objectives -adds Kissinger- (…) and then find means to achieve those objectives.”

For now, it is urgent to take the first steps. As French President Emmanuel Macron summed it up after his visit to China a few weeks ago, “dialogue has effectively resumed, even if it does not take us very far for now.” And it is that starting to speak is in itself an advance.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

FOR THE TIME[email protected]