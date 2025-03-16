03/16/2025



Updated at 4:15 p.m.





The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja You can dedicate all your time to research on the management of the Dana catastrophic that swept the province of Valencia on October 29.

In the next few days the government will incorporate another magistrate who will be in charge of “all pending cases”, so that the judge is “Fully released to attend only and exclusively” The criminal case that has centralized his court.

This was announced this Sunday the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant. “We will be until the end with all the resources that are needed for this people to leave this situation with dignity,” he said.

The signing of this reinforcement, requested by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, occurred on March 7, although “already in November the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts sat” the TSJ “to talk about the need to reinforce the Court of Catarroja with the aim of not overflowing with work given the situation that surely was going to face.”









In fact, he had to move his activity to the city of Justice of Valencia before the State in which the facilities were left in the municipality after the ravine with 225 dead and three missing.

The instructor was arranged in January to assume the competition on the complaints and complaints that continue to reach different judicial bodies of the province of Valencia and that accumulate to the previous proceedings 692/24, initially open for 75 deaths in localities of the Judicial Party of Catarroja.

The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office then created a team of five professionalsincluding specialists in the environment, anti -corruption and criminal to collaborate with it in such a complex instruction, given the number of deaths and accusations – particular and popular – personally. At the moment, only the ex -consellera with the competencies in Salomé Pradas emergencies and the former regional secretary Emilio Argüeso are charged.

In the overwhelming pronouncements he has been doing in her records, the magistrate has influenced the deaths that could have been avoided -Investiga only alleged homicides and reckless injuries– And in the lack of alerts to the population so that they could protect themselves.

In a statement released on March 4, the Public Ministry said that it shares “in general, the criteria of the instructor especially with respect to the dimension, for the moment, of the investigation to the harmful consequences of the people (wounds and deaths) as a consequence, where appropriate, of reckless behaviors.”