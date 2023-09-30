He cannot be held because he has no i 5 thousand euro guarantee provided by the Piantedosi decree, just approved, and therefore the judge decides on his release. The court thus dismantles the new rules for migrants, judging them to be in conflict with both the Constitution and European legislation. It is the Catania immigration section court that decides in this way, for a case that takes place in Pozzallo, one of the first structures in Italy required by the new law and the protagonist is a 27-year-old Tunisian migrant, who, without a passport or other documents, had been detained and has now been released.

The detention measure, second the legislation recently in force, had been issued by the Ragusa police commissioner. The validation was not examined by the Catania court. The legal desk of the Centro Astalli of Catania defended the Tunisian, with the scientific contribution of some members of Asgi (Association for legal studies on immigration). The foreigner had asked to access international protection as soon as he arrived in Lampedusa, but the Piantedosi decree, which provides for the well-known 5 thousand euro guarantee, had already come into force.