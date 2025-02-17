“It is a situation that would be unthinkable in any other autonomous community,” they denounce The Generalitat announced Friday that it will reinforce the material and human means for the current rental campaign in order to assume it in its entirety next year

The Government of Salvador Illa works with the horizon that the Tax Agency of Catalonia will assume in full the management of the declaration of the income of all the Catalans in the year 2026. This was ratified last Friday the Catalan counselor … of economics and finance, Alicia Romero, when she announced that this year the Generalitat more that will double the number of offices dedicated to help citizens to make their statement and hire more than a hundred people with the aim of preparing what will come Next year “to take muscle to manage alone the statement next year.”

The announcement made in an act in Gerona confirms the firm will of the Generalitat to fulfill the commitment between the PSC and ERC still at the cost of dynamiting the current tax management system in Spain. And this Monday has received the answer from the State Finance Inspectors Association that in a statement has warned that “the first steps for the singular financing of Catalonia do not have legal coverage,” in relation to the announcement made last Friday by the Generalitat.

The Association, which has almost assumed the defense of the current model of the State Tax Administration model before the silence of the main authorities of the Spanish Treasury on the matter and that already warned in October in its annual congress that the assumption of the campaign In Rent it would be the first step of the strategy to fractionate the current fiscal system, he warns in its statement that to implement the Catalan concert to which the nationalists aspire and that the government seems to endorse «the human media have to be transferred to the Catalan Tax Agency , material and technological that AEAT currently has in Catalonia. This implies the subdivision of the AEAT and its disappearance in that territory ».

“The singular financing of Catalonia, with a result equivalent to the quota of the Basque Country and Navarra, is a regime that is not contemplated in the Constitution or its development standards,” denounces the association’s statement. “We ask the AEAT authorities that as long as the rules that currently govern our tax system are modified, no measure is adopted that modifies the current situation in the provision of tax services to the citizens of Catalonia.”











