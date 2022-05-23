Classic PlayStation titles will be integrated into current platforms with graphical and performance improvements.

There is one month left for the European continent to enjoy the benefits of the new PS Plus. Despite the fact that the company’s communication strategy has left much to be desired, we already know some of the games that will premiere their catalog of PS4 and PS5as well as the classic titles of PS3, PS1 and PSP. At the time, PlayStation warned that these lists were not final, and now it shows us with a couple of surprise additions.

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee and Ridge Racer 2 appear on Malaysian PS StoreAs pointed from ResetEra (via Eurogamer), the PS Store in Malaysia shows two new products in its extensive catalog: Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1) and Ridge Racer 2 (PSP). Also, it is important to note that the Asian market will receive the new PS Plus on May 24, so we can expect more updates As for the details of the PlayStation service.

Just a few weeks ago, PlayStation announced that classic games would have various benefits in the new PS Plus. According to their statement, PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles would enjoy graphical and performance improvementssomething that is complemented by one of the features mentioned in the Oddworld profile: Abe’s Oddysee: the title will have “render filters, rewind, quick save and custom video filters”.

Both titles arrive at the PS Store with a price of 20.00 RM (which is equivalent to about 4-5 euros), although we expect to get more news about this renewed PS Plus in the coming days. In Europe, we will have to wait until June 23 to enjoy its proposal (remember that the company has slightly delayed the launch of the models Extra and Premium) and, according to reports, we will have the option to unlock achievements in classic PlayStation games.

