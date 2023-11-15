The Catalanotti method: the cast Inspector Montalbano. Actors and characters

Today, Wednesday 15 November 2023, at 9.20 pm Rai 1 will broadcast (a repeat) the episode The Catalanotti method of Inspector Montalbano played – as always – by Luca Zingaretti. But who is the cast of the episode The Catalanotti Method of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti: Commissioner Montalbano

Cesare Bocci: Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara: Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Also present were Greta Scarano (Antonia Nicoletti), Carlo Cartier (Carmelo Catalanotti), Marina Rocco (Eleonora), Antonia Truppo (Maria Del Castello), Monica Dugo (Anita Pastore), Aglaia Mora (Dr. Barresi), Giampiero Cicciò (Rosario ), Gaetano Aronica (Ernesto Lopez), Maurizio Bologna (Antonio Scimè), Caterina Gurrieri (Genoveffa Recchia) and Santi Consoli (Michele Tedesco).

Plot

Mimì Augello swoops into the commissioner’s house in the middle of the night and tells him that she accidentally found a body in an uninhabited apartment during one of her love encounters. Almost at the same time, Carmelo Catalanotti, a loan shark, theater director and creator of an ingenious and traumatic acting method that enables the actor to enter into a character by working on his darkest and most hidden secrets: real sessions, is found dead in his apartment. psychoanalytic sessions out of the ordinary in which the director leverages the darkest part of the actor’s soul. Montalbano will arrive at the resolution of the case, a case in which dramaturgy and reality are confused, in which the corpses can disappear as in a pantomime, and in which a beautiful and determined young woman in charge of the forensic team will collaborate closely with Montalbano to the point of madly fall in love with the commissioner.

Where to see Inspector Montalbano on TV and streaming

We have seen the cast, but where is it possible to see the episode The Catalanotti Method of Inspector Montalbano live on TV and streaming? The episode airs live on TV (rerun) tonight, 15 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it. Also on RaiPlay it is possible to catch up on all the episodes of Montalbano thanks to the on demand function.