Catalonia will close bars and restaurants for at least 15 days to contain the epidemic curve in the community, which has exploded in recent weeks. The intention is that the restriction will take effect from Friday. The pandemic does not give truce and, with a cumulative incidence of 279 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and more than a thousand people admitted to Catalan hospitals (189 in intensive care), the Government has transferred its intention to the restoration sector to closure of bars and restaurants for “a minimum” of 15 days. It will also reduce the capacity in shopping centers and gyms, which will have to be accessed by appointment. The Catalan Executive’s plan is to reduce interactions and social encounters, which is where the bulk of infections occur.

