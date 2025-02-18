The Catalan TSJ rejects that psychologists return to examine the victim as Dani Alves asked

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) prepares to review the sentence that condemned the footballer Dani Alves for sexual aggression. The magistrates and the magistrate who will analyze the resources filed by all parties (the accusations to increase the penalty; the defense, to reduce it) have rejected that the young woman has to be examined again by the psychologists proposed by the player’s defense.

This is stated in a car, which has had access eldiario.es, in which the appeal section of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJC has spoken about the evidence requested by Alves’s defense. The judges refuse to celebrate a view, as the player also asked.

In the resources to a sentence, as in the Alves case, the parties cannot propose evidence as if the trial was held again, but only those that could not be requested in the view or that were denied improperly.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation of the victim, which was exercised by lawyer Esther García, and the defense of the footballer, in the hands of the lawyer Inés Guardiola, appealed the sentence that condemned Alves four and a half years in jail for sexual assault. The accusations claim to raise the penalty when considering the attenuator of repair of the damage that the audience of Barcelona applied to the footballer to reduce the conviction by having paid the compensation to the young woman. The player’s defense claims acquittal.

In an extensive appeal, Alves’s defense claimed that several of his fundamental rights had been violated by the instruction and judgment of the case. Among them, their right to the presumption of innocence for the multiple news about the case appeared before the trial, as well as their right to defense because their psychologists could not ask the victim in his exam, although he had agreed The Barcelona audience.

The defense claimed a new medical expert from the victim so that it could be examined by the psychologists proposed by Alves, and that the forensic issuing a report on their state and their psychological sequelae and if they were “compatible” with the denounced sexual assault.

Although the TSJC admits that the experts proposed by Alves could barely participate in the medical examination of the victim carried out in the instruction phase, the magistrates conclude that a new forensic evaluation of the young woman is unnecessary.

“There would be no determining contribution for the ruling of the sentence that justifies the admission of this evidence,” concludes the court chaired by Judge àngels Vivas, who also recalls the objective of “avoiding the revictimization” of the complainant.