The Catalan sports sector claims non-payment of subsidies from the Generalitat for the last three courses for a value of 20 million euros. The Union of Sports Federations of Catalonia (UFEC) and the Union of Sports Councils of Catalonia (UCEC) have denounced this Wednesday the lack of resources due to the administration’s delays. “We are suffocated,” declared the federation president, Gerard Esteva, and the president of the councils, Jaume Domingo, in front of the Parliament of Catalonia. The general secretary of sport of the Generalitat, Anna Caula, has defended that the pending payments correspond to “open files” that are still under review and that “shortly” the 14.5 million euros corresponding to the 22-23 academic year will be paid. most of the sector’s claim.

Under the motto ‘Fets, no paraules’ (‘Deeds, not words’), the protesters denounced the Catalan Executive’s debts for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons, which total a debt of 2.5 million to the UCEC and 17.5 to the UFEC, according to the sports representatives. These values ​​correspond to 20% of the subsidies for the first two courses, and the entire calculation for 22-23, according to their figures. “We demand that late payment interest be paid for non-payment of these budgets,” Esteva stated. Domingo, for his part, regretted the repetition of the case: “The situation is not new. “Year after year the Generalitat does not provide a solution to this problem.”

The Generalitat rejects the numbers raised. Caula has defended that the Secretary is reviewing the justifications for the activities carried out by sports entities, which requires time. “In three years we have granted 22 million euros to school sports [la UCEC] and 34 million to the federations [la UFEC] and only between 5% and 7% of the payments are pending.” The secretary has assured that the Government intends to pay “imminently” the nearly 14.5 million corresponding to the 22-23 season and an advance for the 23-24 season (about three million more). “It is the first time that the federations will know in advance what they can count on for a season.”

The UFEC and the UCEC have pointed out, in any case, that the current situation causes “critical treasury tensions” that have led some federations to renounce activities and participate internationally due to a lack of foresight.

