Real Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League against Chelsea and in Catalonia they have celebrated it. This is how the Barcelona newspapers have woken up. “I wiggle the street,” headlines Mundo Deportivo this Thursday, May 6. It seems that the Madrid rivals have been very happy with the goodbye of Zidane’s team from the top continental competition … It is surprising that two of the three Catalan sports media have chosen the photo of Sergio Ramos, white captain.

Mundo Deportivo: “I shake the street now”

“The whites do not measure up to a very superior Chelsea and they are left without an end. The future of Madrid is uncertain “, they add in the publication.

Sport: “To the street”

“Madrid is left out of the Champions League final after being overwhelmed by a Chelsea who won with all their deservedness. Zidane’s men only have the LaLiga bullet left if they don’t want to end the season blank “. On the cover they also echo the image of Hazard at the end of the game: “Hazard outrages Real Madrid, laughing with his former teammates after the elimination.”

L’Esportiu: “To drink beer”

“European ruin of Madrid, surpassed from top to bottom by a Chelsea who forgave a lot and who will be Guardiola’s rival between the two Englishmen in Istanbul,” says the Catalan media.

Ara: “Madrid is erased from the Champions League”

The newspaper: “Madrid does not give for more and gives up in the Champions League against Chelsea”

The vanguard: “Chelsea leaves Madrid without a Champions League final”.

