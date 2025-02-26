The Catalan PP makes the symbol of Javier Milei and Elon Musk and recipe to illa pass the “chainsaw” to the Generalitat

The leader of the Catalan PP, Alejandro Fernández, has surprised the deputies in the Parliament on Wednesday using an image linked to the Argentine president, Javier Milei, and who has become in recent weeks an icon of the extreme global right since it was Also adopted by Elon Musk. “The Generalitat de Catalunya also needs chainsier, or if you prefer Detralin more expression ours, ”Fernández has claimed Salvador Illa during the control session to the president of the Government.

Elon Musk shows his Vox support for the next elections

The speech of the PP head in the Chamber listed a series of expenses of the Generalitat that, in their opinion, are waste. Based on a report by Francesc Trillas, current secretary of Economic Affairs, when the PSC was in the opposition, Fernández has listed a compendium of organizations and structures in which, he said, 1,100 million euros could be saved per year.

“Overlapped and duplicate agencies, excess template on TV3 and up to 359 entities participated by the Generalitat, which generate a waste of 100 million euros only in structure,” said the deputy. Using the aforementioned report, Fernández has claimed a “drastic reduction” of the salaries of autonomous organisms, save 15 million euros in external action and, in general, “cutting measures” in all areas of the Catalan administration.

Fernández has put in contrast this recommendation with which he has described as the performance of Illa since he arrived at the Government: “More expense, more waste and more APPARATCHIKS of the PSC placed, ”he criticized, in an intervention that resonates Milei but also to the so -called government efficiency department led by Elon Musk, whom Milei precisely gave a chainsaw last week.

In his replica turn, Salvador Illa has censored both the reference to the “chainsaw” and the discourse of the cuts. “I do not like and find unfortunate the metaporm of the chainsaw and I do not like what I evoke,” said Illa. The president has assured that little has to do with the normal review that governments must make about their expenses and agencies with going “with the chainsaw.” “And less mocks that and disrespect public servants who are doing their job,” Illa has reproached

Musk goes out to the rescue of Milei and sponsor the Argentine chainsaw in the middle of the cryptocurrency scandal $ Libra





The head of the Catalan Executive recalled some of Musk’s most famous projects, such as the dismissal of about 10,000 workers of the USAID North American Cooperation Agency. “Do you think this is the way? Really? ”Illa has been custed.