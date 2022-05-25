The controversial Catalan law, which PSC, ERC, Junts and the commons, agreed yesterday to respond to the ruling of the TSJC that obliges the Government to teach 25% of classes in Spanish, has passed its first parliamentary procedure this Wednesday. The four groups promoting the regulation have approved its processing by single reading, so the debate and vote on the text will take place this coming Friday, urgently, with a view to forming part of the documentation that the Government will deliver to the judge for inform him how he is complying with the forced execution of the sentence. The Catalan government also plans to approve a decree law tomorrow as a complement to the Catalan law. The Catalan Executive hopes to circumvent compliance with the sentence in this way or at least slow down its forced execution.

The text states that “Catalan, as the language of Catalonia, is the language normally used as the vehicular and learning language of the educational system and the language of normal use in the reception of newly arrived students.” «Castilian is used in the terms established by the linguistic projects of each center», he points out. And it adds that the “teaching and curricular and educational use of Catalan and Spanish must be guaranteed and have an adequate presence in curricula and educational projects so that all students achieve oral and written command of the two official languages ​​at end of compulsory education.

In the parliamentary debate this morning to process the law, the right-wing groups have charged against the PSC, which they have accused of “propping up” the independence movement. The PSC is “a few minutes away from taking a step that has no return, from joining the separatist tricks to avoid complying with the law,” the PP has snapped. According to the popular, the law prevents compliance with the sentence through euphemisms and subterfuges. Ciudadanos has described the bill as a “new fraud against the Constitution, a legally useless fraud but politically useful to the nationalists and the PSC.” The orange formation has branded the socialists as “necessary cooperators” of the independentistas, because “they support the nationalist regime by agreeing with the most extreme separatism.” For Vox, it is a “cheating agreement”, because in his opinion with the law it is intended to give the appearance of compliance with the sentence, when in his opinion it does not.

Socialists have defended the law. According to the PSC, the new norm establishes Spanish as the language of learning, since it considers that “it cannot be treated as a foreign language.” Salvador Illa, in Onda Cero, has gone further and has affirmed that he places Spanish as «vehicular» by recognizing it as curricular. The leader of the Catalan Socialists, who has received the support of the Minister of Culture, has at the same time urged the Government to comply with the sentence and teach at least 25% of Spanish in the school. The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has assured that the «Parlament must pass laws, and we will do so to defend the linguistic model of the Catalan school. A broad consensus has been reached for this.