The Minister of the Presidency of the Generalitat, Laura Vilagrà, in the Institutional Affairs Committee of Parliament. PARLIAMENT (PARLAMENT)

The crisis due to the chaos of the oppositions is far from over, despite the fact that the Government has tried after dismissing the general director, setting a new calendar to repeat the tests and after the announcement that it will terminate the contract with the company that custodian. This Friday, the opposition in Parliament has harshly criticized the Executive of Pere Aragonès, in the appearance made by the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, to give explanations about the case. Several groups have called for his resignation, and the deputies have echoed the statement from the company that managed the tests, Cegos, which on Thursday night accused the Government of not complying with its obligations and of delivering the information late and wrong. needed to carry out his tasks. Vilagrà has focused her intervention on exposing that it was the company that breached the contract and the one that was responsible for the serious incidents that have forced all the tests to be repeated. The counselor has explained that she will request compensation of at least one million euros.

After the chaos last Saturday, the Government opened a virtual mailbox to receive complaints and notifications of incidents that occurred on exam day. That day, 13,581 interims were summoned (9,000 of them, in Barcelona) who had been admitted to participate in the stabilization process, in which 1,825 civil servant positions were offered. Given the complexity and scale of the process (72 different exams were carried out), and the fact that the Generalitat did not have enough personnel to control the classrooms (since many of those who were in the pool of troops to do so, were also presented to the oppositions) the Government chose to outsource part of the management of the tests, and awarded Cegos the contract of 1.5 million euros, which is valid until December 2024. The company had the functions of printing, distribute, supervise and correct the exams. But everything failed, and there were problems such as delays of up to seven hours, lack of copies of the exams, lack of seats, capacity problems in the classrooms, and serious incidents that violated the principles of equality, merit and capacity and that force to repeat the tests (these incidents are the presence of electronic or mobile devices, the lack of surveillance in the classrooms and the lack of control at the entrances and exits of the same). After analyzing all the incidents received in the mailbox (3,847 forms to report more than 12,000 incidents), the Government determined that practically all the exams were flawed, and therefore had to be repeated. The new days of oppositions will be July 1 and 8.

The Government charges all the responsibility to the company, which it accuses of breaching the contract. “It is clear that we could have managed it better, but in any case the company has breached the contract,” Vilagrà said in his appearance. “All the breaches of the specifications are being analyzed, we will terminate the contract and we are analyzing all the damages caused to the opposition people and the administration. We will ask for compensation of at least one million euros. I understand that the company defends itself but what happened is unjustifiable ”, he added. The Executive has not yet received or paid any invoice from Cegos, and does not plan to do so. At the same time that it requests compensation from the company, the Government will ex officio compensate the people affected —for which they are studying the amount of compensation. But the company, which remained silent throughout the week, counterattacked on Thursday night with a statement in which it accuses the administration of not fulfilling its part: it says that the Generalitat did not provide enough classrooms, that it did not deliver the exams on time , and that until two days before he did not receive the final list of applicants, among other breaches. He also questions the legal certainty of a termination of the contract and assures that, the week before, he warned the Generalitat up to three times of the need to have all the exams in due time to ensure the reliability of the assembly of the boxes.

Vilagrà has affirmed that what failed was the management of Saturday, but that in the previous days everything was done well. “We met several times during the previous weeks, the classrooms were well sized and the company had all the exams on the 27th. Of course, he defends himself, because the consequences of breaching a contract with the administration are very serious, ”he said. But the opposition groups have not been convinced by the explanations, and only the common people have appreciated the “speed” in the search for solutions. “It is very evident that there was negligence, if the checks had been carried out none of this would have happened,” said the CUP deputy. This party, together with Vox and Ciudadanos, have called for the resignation of the counselor, while Junts has echoed an article by the former director of the School of Public Administration, Agustí Colomines, in which he called for his resignation and that of all the Government for this case.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter