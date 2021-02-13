The Minister of Foreign Action of the Generalitat, Bernat Solé, assured this Saturday that despite the high number of appeals still pending resolution, the constitution of the polling stations is not in danger. Solé assured that, according to the data provided by the consistories, there are “sufficient first and second instance substitutes to cover any incident.”

The Central Electoral Board has already endorsed that, in the event of last minute dropouts, substitutes who do not have to fill gaps in the polling station that would have been initially assigned, if possible, within the same municipality can be relocated. Thus, it will be avoided that the responsibility falls on the first people present on the day of voting, who will foreseeably be the elderly due to the fact that the regional government recommends that risk groups use the range from 9:00 to 12 to vote: 00 hours.

The ‘councilor’ also clarified that, if tomorrow the members of the polling stations that have presented allegations have not received a response, they must appear at the electoral college, which in many cases will be pavilions, markets or spacious places so that it is possible to respect the minimum 2.5 square meters of distance between people and there is constant ventilation.

“We have everything ready so that this Sunday we have fully safe polling stations,” said Solé in an appearance in the Parliament, in which he also announced that all municipalities have the protection material and the necessary indications posters to manage voting in the context of a pandemic.

Home envelope



Voting by mail has already broken the historical record and reached 265,647, 277% more than in 2017. To those who will vote this Sunday, the person in charge of the electoral system recommended that they carry the envelope with the vote from home and that, in addition to respecting the recommended ranges, consult the occupation of schools through the mobile application created for this purpose to avoid crowds. From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., it will be the preferred time for people infected by covid-19 or confined by close contacts.

These days, from 9 to 12, antigen test has been made available to the members of the tables. Some tests that have been made by 50% of titleholders and first substitutes, according to the data provided by Solé, and that have yielded a positivity of 0.38%.