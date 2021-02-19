The Procicat, a body that groups together the Catalan Government’s Health and Interior departments, has decided this morning to maintain for seven more days -from February 22 to Sunday 28-, all the restrictive measures in force so far. The Government has introduced a certain flexibility, very limited, in extracurricular activities and school sports, but nothing more.

The Procicat decision responds, as reported by the Catalan Government, to an epidemic context marked by a non-positive trend in the epidemic curve -with a minimal rebound in some indicators, such as the rt-, after days in which the decline in the curve was more relevant and continuous. As a result of this apparent change in trend that occurred in recent days, the Generalitat has chosen to maintain an attitude of “prudence” in relation to restrictive measures, waiting to check the evolution of the indicators in the coming days.

Furthermore, at the moment, the healthcare pressure is still very high. This level of hospital occupancy, combined with the presence of the British variant that can reverse the curve upward, advises, according to the Catalan health authorities, to maintain those measures that aim to limit mobility and social interaction to reduce the level of contagion . In this sense, the limitation of the entry and exit of people from Catalonia remains in force, with the exception of those adequately justified movements, as well as the confinement of the district perimeter. The night confinement does not vary and continues to be established between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Regarding the opening hours of the catering and hospitality businesses, both the terraces and the interior, may continue to open from 7.30 to 10.30 and from 1 to 4.30. In the commercial sphere, 30% of the capacity for small businesses is not modified, which must remain closed at the weekend; same as shopping malls and shopping center establishments over 400 meters.

As for cultural activities, museums, libraries and exhibition halls will remain open at half their capacity. Cinemas, theaters, auditoriums, circuses and concert halls are also kept with half the capacity and a maximum of 500 people or a thousand if the ventilation is optimal.