The drought that has plagued Catalonia for months has not been enough to make the worst forecasts of the fruit production sector come true. In April and May, the most pessimistic farmers in Lleida warned that there would be a shortage of apples and pears in the market, and that the lack of rain would kill the trees and they would have to uproot them, compromising not only this harvest but also those of the following years. But with the June rains it was decided to prioritize water to irrigate the fruit trees, and the result has been the opposite of forecasts. Not only has the Catalan fruit harvest been saved, with a production similar to the average of the last five years, but some products, such as apples, have good quality and are larger than in other years, something very important for the key agricultural sector: Lleida produces 70% of Spain’s apples, 65% of pears and 40% of peaches and nectarines. Other crops, such as cereals or grapes, are seriously suffering the effects of the drought, with reductions of up to 70%.

The forecasts from the employers’ association Afrucat at the end of July already indicated that the apple and pear campaign would be saved. The entity pointed out that the harvest would be between 15% and 20% below its maximum production —in line with the campaigns of recent years—, with 266,110 tons of apples in Catalonia (1% lower than the average for the last five years, but 22% more than last year) and 126,000 tons of pears (practically the same as the average for the last five years, and 32% more than in 2022). While the high temperatures forced the apple and pear harvest to be brought forward, the peach and nectarine harvest is still taking place. A differential fact of this campaign is that, given the alarm due to the drought and the closure of the Urgell and Segarra-Garrigues canals, the trees were “cleared” during the flowering and fruit development stages, eliminating pieces of fruit to minimize the need for water from those that were left. This has meant that the products have come out larger and of better quality, with which the sector expects better marketing to be achieved than in recent years.

Pere Roque, president of the association of young farmers (Asaja) in Lleida, points out that apple production has been “full, as in 2020” throughout the province, except in the points that were supplied with water by the Canal de Urgell, which has suffered restrictions this year: “There they will not reach the usual”. In general, the caliber of the pieces of fruit have been very good thanks to the fact that, after the rains in May and June, the trees thinned “40% more than normal.” “If when there is no drought we normally leave 70 pieces, this year we have left 40. That is why the volumes of apples have been higher,” adds Roque. He also points out that the strong frosts at the beginning of the year in 2021 and 2022 lowered production by an average of 50%. One of the farmers who has been able to have a good campaign is Josep Cabré, despite the fact that in March he suffered from the rabbit plague in Lleida. He celebrates that in this campaign he has “suffered little”: his 40 hectares of pear, apple and peach fruit trees in the Segrià region have been “normal and correct”. Although he calculates that these animals destroy 10% of his trees each season, this year he estimates a fork of 1,600 tons of fruit, without forgetting that the frosts of 2022 left him “practically without a harvest.”

“The campaign has not been the same throughout Catalonia, because where it was possible to irrigate it has gone as always, but in the areas that are supplied with water from closed canals, it has been more punished,” says Josep Cuscó, spokesman for Unió de Pagesos . Jaume Pedrós, from the same union, points out that the decision to prioritize the irrigation of the fruit trees was key to their salvation: “What was needed to save the product has been irrigated. All the other crops have had problems.” The drought led the Generalitat to design and close in August a aid plan for the affected fruit. The plan received applications for the affectation of 246 hectares, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Accio Climática, and the subsidies, with an initial amount of 500,000 euros for 2023, have been granted to compensate for the loss of production affected by the irrigation restrictions in the Segarra-Garrigues and Urgell canal, as well as the Baix Priorat, Riudecanyes and Margalef reservoirs. The amount that was established was 5,746 euros per hectare in insured farms, and 2,873 in those that are not.

Beyond fruit trees, the crops that are suffering the most from the drought are cereals and grapes. Asaja estimates that there will be 498,660 tons of the main cereals harvested this year in Catalonia, 46% less than in 2022. “In many regions nothing has been harvested,” says its balance sheet published this month. For its part, the harvest has begun this week in Catalonia and the sector considers half of the harvest to have been lost, with losses of up to 70% in some grape crops. “The situation is gruesome, what we will collect is misery,” he told Efe Jaume Domènech, head of the DO Cava of the agrarian organization JARC.

Lack of seasonal workers

The agricultural sector has once again called for measures this year to deal with the problem of seasonal workers. Jaume Pedrós, from Unió de Pagesos, explains that at the beginning of this campaign there were not enough workers for all the harvests that had to be made, although now the workforce is more balanced with the needs in the field. “There are people who came every year, and this year they have not come because they prefer to go to work in the service sector, because they pay more, and it is respectable, but every time we have more work than normal, there are a lack of workers,” he says. One of the problems in hiring these workers is the obligation to provide accommodation if they do not have it, to prevent many from ending up sleeping rough. “People come who want to work but if you can’t give them a place, you can’t hire them. And then there are people without papers that you cannot hire either, there is a lack of political will to find a solution for them”, says Pedrós. Since the last time aid was granted, in 2005 the sector had been demanding public subsidies to improve the accommodation and expand it, and in May of this year it was granted again, although there has been no margin to carry out the projects: “Next year upgrade to”.

