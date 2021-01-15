The postponement of the Catalan elections due to the pandemic has unleashed a political storm that rests on a legal mess. The law does not provide for the suspension of elections, although it already happened last year in Galicia and the Basque Country. The Government and the Generalitat collided this Thursday due to the possible electoral delay on February 14, which would coincide with the peak of the third wave. Only the PSC defended, until Thursday afternoon, to keep the calendar and now it is proposing its celebration in March. Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo believes that postponing it would be “serious.” The Government insists on its competence to decide a new date, which will be known today.

“The suspension of an electoral process of this caliber is not contemplated in the law,” Minister Campo recalled this Thursday in an interview on Ràdio 4. For the Minister of Justice, such postponement would be “serious for democracy” and insisted on the the need for Catalonia to have an Executive “in 100% of its powers” ​​to be able to face the pandemic. In the same vein, the Minister of Transport and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, who rejected that the Generalitat make “reconsiderations” of the electoral appointment and defended the holding of the elections “in a context of pandemic” with measures sanitary.

The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, during a press conference after the Council of Ministers, on November 24, 2020. On video, his statements to Ràdio 4.JESÚS HUELLÍN / EUROPA PRESS | VIDEO: RÀDIO 4

The Government has positioned itself and is not in favor of the postponement, which is complicating the PSC’s plans to try to contest the independence movement for the podium. The date change could mitigate the Illa effect that showed some surveys and exposes the also head of Health to a wear and tear of unknown scope.

In fact, Illa has avoided commenting on the advisability or not, from a health point of view, of postponing the elections. Last Tuesday, he assured that this was an exclusive matter of the Government and the political parties. Illa also insisted on his plan to be in charge of Health until the day the campaign begins, whatever it may be. Day after day, the opposition and even from Podemos ask him to choose where he wants to be.

The PSC has been all week trying to defend that the calendar is maintained. Despite insisting that only a strict confinement justified modifications, last night they opened to negotiate a new date. As advanced The vanguard and confirmed this newspaper, the Socialists now propose that they vote in March, before Easter, to avoid the “fourth wave.” They also offer government assistance to make logistics safer from a sanitary point of view.

Catalonia is under a daily municipal perimeter confinement and non-essential commerce can only open from Monday to Friday. Official forecasts indicate that on F-14 – in the most benign scenario – there will be 3,000 new cases of covid-19 daily and 620 patients in ICUs, surpassing the collapse line.

Campo’s opinion fell badly within the Government and other Catalan parties. First, because the minister obvious that, although it is true that the electoral regulations do not contemplate the postponement, this was already done last year in the Galician and Basque elections, which moved from April to July due to the health emergency. The position of the minister, they add, is proof that the Socialists think in a merely electoralist key.

Date with guarantees

The spokeswoman for the Catalan Executive, Meritxell Budó, came out to defend the powers of the Generalitat in order to postpone the elections. The Government recalled that, last September, the Legal Advisory Commission, an independent group of jurists, ruled that the Executive, taking into account the Basque and Galician precedent, could decide a postponement.

In the opinion, the jurists advocate making health and political participation compatible, but they also left the door open to postponement “in the event of insufficient health measures adopted.” The decision to postpone, however, must be motivated and with “the minimum essential impact on the periodicity of the elections.”

The Government insists that the decision to postpone and the new date be taken by consensus. Today’s meeting should produce a calendar that will be approved by a Consell Executiu extraordinary. The Executive chooses that the new electoral appointment be at the end of May, respecting the 54-day margin established by the electoral law. The opinion recalls that the new convocation decrees in Galicia and the Basque Country “justified the choice of the new date in the positive forecast of the experts.”