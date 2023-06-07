Fans in a classroom of a school in Barcelona. Carlos Ribas

Most of the town halls of the large Catalan cities have chosen not to take the gauntlet thrown by the Department of Education so that they are the ones in charge of installing air conditioning in schools. They argue that the regulations are clear on this issue: “The City Council only has powers to maintain schools; the investment corresponds to the Generalitat”, they say from Mataró, but it is an argument that is repeated by the large Consistory consulted. In fact, of the ten most populated cities, only Barcelona and L’Hospitalet benefit from the Education proposal, along with another fifty small and medium-sized municipalities.

The final stretch of the last academic year and the beginning of the current one were marked by several heat waves that raised, in a general way, the thermometers above 30 degrees in the classrooms. Families and teachers have long been demanding long-term solutions, beyond fans, to the problem of global warming. In May, the Department of Education presented the expected crash plan to deal with the high temperatures in schools, which includes the installation of air conditioning, but in a limited way: only in one or two common spaces, such as libraries or gyms, and only in a hundred institutes. This year about five million will be invested so that the air conditioning is ready in September, but Education hopes to reach the rest of 800 institutes in about five years. But the Department renounces intervening in the schools, because the buildings are municipally owned.

Education assured that it had spoken with the city councils to authorize them to carry out this installation and that, so far, fifty (out of a total of 947) had promised to do so. Among them is the catana capital. In this case, the management of the facility falls to the Barcelona Education Consortium, co-managed by the Generalitat and the City Council. The entity has drawn up an Environmental Comfort Program in educational centers that includes, among other actions, the installation of air conditioning in 25 centres, of which 17 are schools (whose cost will be borne by the City Council) and eight institutes (which is borne by the Generalitat ).

L’Hospitalet de Llobregat -the second most populous city- also decided to take action on the matter, seeing the decision of Education and in the plenary session of April approved a game of 2.5 million to install air conditioning in the dining rooms and common spaces of its 36 infant and primary schools. However, the City Council is clear that this would correspond to Education. “The powers are clearly from the Department. The air conditioning is an improvement action. An example of this is that in order to act we need the Generalitat to authorize us ”, they argue from the Consistory.

He defends the same in Sitges, which plans to air-condition the schools in the medium term -first he must renew the electrical installation of the old buildings-, but in a newly built one he already has the air conditioning installed in all the spaces, although it still needs to be put into operation. “It is an intervention that costs 20,000 euros. We have asked the department to pay for it, but it has told us no”, explains David Martínez, acting Sitges Councilor for Education. The City Council admits that it is not its responsibility, but ensures that in the last three years it has invested 500,000 euros in improvement works, which would correspond to the Generalitat. “If we don’t take care of it, they [Educación] they do not take care We see ourselves in the duty to do it ”, Martínez concludes.

This newspaper has consulted with the dozen largest municipalities and provincial capitals for their opinion on the Generalitat’s proposal. Apart from those who will assume the installation, and those who prefer not to respond -Badalona and Lleida-, the rest reject it because they consider that they are not competent. Despite the fact that many are in an interim moment due to possible changes in government, the city councils make use of the regulations, specifically article 164 of the Education Law of Catalonia, which establishes that “the Department is competent in the works and actions of reform, extension or adaptation and improvements of these educational centers, and finances them”. “We consider that this [instalación de aire acondicionado] It is a great work of the centers that must be fully assumed by the Generalitat. This intervention cannot be considered maintenance, so the City Council is not willing to take charge of it ”, they sentence from Santa Coloma de Gramanet, in an argument that governments of multiple colors coincide, not only socialists, as is the case in this case.

Terrassa and Reus -whose Education portfolio falls to ERC- also decline to act in schools. The Vallesan co-capital assures that it focuses its plans on nurseries, special education centers and municipal music schools. “The municipal competence is maintenance, and something that does not exist cannot be maintained”, they explain from the Egarense City Council, which also considers that the installation of air conditioning in a systematic way is not sustainable, and advocates measures with less environmental impact.

In the same line of prioritization Tarragona pronounces itself, which in addition to the lack of competences and the unsustainable solution of the air, maintains that the City Council “would not have economic capacity” because apart from the installation in the thirty public schools, it would have to pay the electric bills. “Any measure that is taken must be proportionate to the municipal economic possibilities, a small municipality is not the same as a large one,” the Consistory maintains.

“We ask the Generalitat to comply with its powers and to air-condition the schools, instead of doing what is usual: making the town halls, which have no resources, have to take over the powers of the Generalitat”, they censure from Sabadell .

In spite of everything, the municipalities do not sit idly by and are implementing plans to cushion the heat in the patios -hard cement surfaces with hardly any shadows-, placing elements that can generate shady areas and climate shelters, such as awnings pergolas or trees, or water points, in addition to the installation of fans, or even, facing the casals July, small swimming pools or portable air conditioners.

