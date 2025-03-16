The Catalan castle where game of thrones was shot in which you could live

In the quiet town of Canet de Mar, scarce 50 kilometers from Barcelonaa Architectural jewel which seems taken from a fantasy story.

It is about Castell de Santa Florentinaan imposing strength that has seen centuries of history and that, in 2015, gained worldwide fame by becoming one of the Game of Thrones series scenarios.

What few know is that, despite being visited by hundreds of tourists, The castle remains a private residence in which its current owners, descendants of the original lineage, enjoy a home worthy of the medieval nobility.

A castle with history and inheritance

He Castell de Santa Florentina It has its roots in an old Roman villa, on which a Fortified Masía to protect yourself from pirate incursions.

During the Middle Ages, its importance grew, but it was not until the end of the 19th century when it acquired its current appearance. It was then that the prestigious modernist architect Lluís Domènech i Montanerat the request of his uncle, the businessman Ramón de Montaner I Vila, reformed, combining the Gothic elements with the splendor of Catalan modernism.

The majesty of the castle, with its imposing tower, its halls adorned with stained Game of Thrones.

In the sixth season of the series, the castle was chosen to represent Horn hornthe ancestral strength of the Tarly house. His stone corridors, his inner courtyard and his great room fit perfectly in the universe of Poniente.

A home inside a legend

Unlike other castles open to the public, that of Santa Florentina remains A private residence. Its owners, distant descendants of the Montaner lineage, have kept their legacy alive and live in an area of ​​the castle that is out of the reach of tourists.

Although visitors can travel the spaces Where it was recorded Game of Thronesthe party inhabited by the family remains a refuge of tranquility and exclusivity.

To access the rooms where the series was filmed, visitors must cross The historical gardens Del Castillo, an experience that acts as a transition between reality and fiction. While walking through these lands, they can imagine Samwell Tarly touring the halls of his home before leaving for the citadel.

A dream place open to the public

Although the castle is a private residence, Some areas are open for events and guided visits. Santa Florentina is also a very requested place for the celebration of weddings and cultural events, which allows its greatness to remain alive in the memory of those who visit it.

This enclave not only stands out for its role on television, but also for its patrimonial value. From its origin as a defensive position to its transformation in one of the most impressive modernist residences of Catalonia, the Castell de Santa Florentina is still a living witness of history.

And even if it is not easy to get the keys of this castle to move there, tour their halls allows anyone to feel, for a moment, part of its legendary story.