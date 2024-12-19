Second evaluation of the management of epidemiologist Manel Esteller when he was in charge of the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute. The Catalonia Anti-Fraud Office (OIC) has opened an investigation to clarify whether during the stage in which the prestigious researcher was in charge, any line of research has benefited. The process has been activated after receiving a complaint at the end of last November, as Ep has learned.

The objective of the investigation is to know how the money for investigations has been distributed during the five years of Esteller’s management. Sources of the Josep Carreras Foundation and the Institute They have explained that no request in this regard has been made to the Anti-Fraud Office from these institutions.

As this newspaper reported yesterday, the Josep Carreras Foundation commissioned an external audit to KPMG Lawyersto determine possible anomalies in the management of the center during those years.

Spokespersons for the institution acknowledge to this newspaper that they commissioned the investigation to confirm that there was no possible malpractice at this stage but they deny that it is due to irregularities in economic management. “We want to emphasize that there has never been any irregularity in the financial management of the Institute,” they clarify. They assure that the purpose of the audit is “to determine if there has been an internal redistribution of resources to prioritize a line of researchn above others.









According to the newspaper ‘Ara’, the decision to commission an audit was made after being alerted of alleged anomalies in the use of financing that the Foundation transferred to the Institute, something that could be putting at risk both the search for excellence and the viability of the Institute itself. The preliminary results of this external evaluation were presented yesterday afternoon at the meeting of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, as spokespersons for the entity have acknowledged to ABC. The same sources have added that “the complete audit is not yet ready” and that when it is, the final results will be presented to the members of the board.

«In the coming days the definitive audit. When it is ready, it will be sent to the members of the Board of Trustees so that they can analyze it and draw their conclusions, which will be shared in a new meeting, in which they will decide what actions will be carried out if necessary,” they point out to this diary from Foundation.

The former director of the Institute, Manel Esteller, resigned from his position in September to dedicate himself exclusively to scientific research as head of Cancer Epigenetics Group.