That Mexican professional soccer players live in a bubble is well known. In a country where millions of people barely manage to get their noses out of the water every day, financially speaking, the ostentation, the eccentricities and, why not say it, the nonsense of many Liga MX players are, if possible, more shocking. than those of their colleagues who cover themselves with gold in the European or Asian leagues.

The most recent episode of this disconnection between reality and the “stars” of the sport of kicking in Mexico has been carried out by the Cruzazulino central defender Julio César tasting Domínguez, who got on the ring of the controversy for having held a theme party this weekend in honor of his 12-year-old son. But not a party focused on any theme, like those that usually require the kids at that age. No Marvel superheroes or Star Wars Jedis or manga and anime characters. The party of the son of Cata revolved around the drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, imprisoned in the United States, and whose son and successor to part of his power, Ovidio, was arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on January 5.

Ovidio’s arrest precipitated a virulent reaction from the cartel, which left 29 deaths, 10 of them military, in addition to dozens of injuries, and a stream of stolen or burned vehicles, looting, illegal blockades and vandalism in the city.

None of it deterred the tasting, who, despite the fact that one of the consequences of the incident was the suspension of the MX League game between Mazatlán and León on Friday the 6th, decided that it would be a good idea to use emblems related to El Chapo at his party, such as the initials JGL or the word “Chapiza” on the caps of the attendees, in addition to bringing toy guns for the invited children. Even other colleagues tasting At Cruz Azul, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez and the Argentine Carlos Rotondi were present at the venue.

The social networks, to which the player had the idea of ​​uploading the photos of the birthday in question, exploded against him. The users called him everything: unconscious, cynical, rascal… Many of the hardest against him have been the Cruz Azul fans themselves, since tasting (Arriaga, Chiapas, 1987) is not an ordinary player in the club’s history.

This is a youth squad player who has fought for his colors since the distant 2006 season, almost 17 years ago. He is, in fact, the player who has worn the La Noria team shirt on the most occasions in all time. And a guy who, although it has cost him blood, tears and many jokes and memes, has come to win everything with the team he loves: League, Cup, Super Cup and even a Concachampions. He has also defended the Mexican team in 24 games throughout his career, although he never managed to establish himself in it.

This is not the first controversy faced by the tasting. In 2020, Héctor Huerta, a collaborator of the sports network ESPN, assured that both Domínguez and other colleagues of his from Cruz Azul “received calls” before the semifinal in which they were eliminated by the Pumas de la UNAM, hinting at a possible rigging. . On that occasion, those indicated came out, indignant, demanding that the company withdraw its statements. The topic ended up diluted.

On this occasion, the pressure has grown in such a way that Domínguez had to apologize with a statement, which he released on his networks on Saturday night and is now awaiting the possible sanctions that both his club and the authorities of the Mexican League. Will the episode serve as a wake-up call to the rest of the “stars”? The next scandal will tell us.

