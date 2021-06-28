The reaction of the Mingy cat when he realizes that his little brother is in his mother’s womb

Another story that shows us how wonderful and surprising animals can be. Mingy is a sweet cat who started behave differently towards her human friend, from the moment she found out she was pregnant.

The woman is about to enter the second trimester of pregnancy and a few days ago, she was sitting on the sofa when her baby got started moving.

That was when he started investigating. He tenderly approached me and placed his paw on my belly. At that moment he seemed to have understood that his future human little brother was right inside me. I was lucky enough to record the beautiful moment with my mobile phone and I wanted to show it to the whole world of the web.

Ever since Mingy realized that in her beloved mother’s womb, there was hers little brother, he began to behave differently. He follows the woman everywhere and is always there, as if he wanted to protect it from any danger.

I love my cat Mingy to death and it’s really important to me that my baby grows up with him by his side. I feel like they will become best friends and always will be. I can not wait!

The video of the Mingy cat

This sweet little cat has left us a lesson really important. Many women when they discover that they are pregnant, they dismiss their pets out of fear, especially when it comes to cats.

Instead, Mingy’s human has chosen to involve him in his new experience and since the cat has realized that she is expecting a baby, she has begun to protect her belly as if it were her sole purpose of every day of his life! We can’t wait to see hers reaction, when mommy takes the new baby home after giving birth!