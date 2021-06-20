TikTok user @wowyoufoundme__ Suddenly became the author of a viral video that has gained over 2.8 million views. The girl was filming a game of a cat with a spider, when the careless movement of the animal sent the spider straight to the face of the mistress.

In the video, a tabby cat is playing with an insect that looks like a hunting spider. He touches it with his paw, and the spider defends itself and rears up to look as big as possible. At some point, the cat comes, the spider raises its front paws in a defensive stance, to which the pet hits the spider, it flies up to the hostess who is filming the battle on the video.

There are screams and screams, the camera rotates to show that everything is happening on the stairs of the second floor, and an awkward movement could lead to a fall. But the hostess restrained herself and told about her adventure. The commentators on the video were mostly sympathetic to the girl. “Not to mention that the spider was the size of a cat’s paw, okay” you, sister, ”wrote the sympathizers. But there were those who gloated: “Honestly, you deserve it for making both the cat and the spider go through this.”

Earlier, American Megan Michelle Allen (Meagan Michelle Allen) from Alabama came up with a way to put her two-year-old son to bed and became famous on the Internet. The woman outlined the details of the method on TikTok and showed how the trick helped calm the child, who was used to sleeping only with his mother.