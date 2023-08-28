13-year-old cat from the United States became the record holder for the number of jumps over the rope

A cat named Kitcat from the United States became the record holder for the number of jumps over the rope. About it informs Guinness World Records website.

13-year-old Kitcat managed to set a record and jumped over the rope nine times in a minute. This achievement was the result of many years of training, which was carried out by his mistress Trisha Seyfried. In addition to jumping rope, Kitcat knows about two dozen commands, can “high five”, meow at the request and somersault.

Jumping rope is his most impressive trick, but due to his age, we don’t ask for it too often. His favorite command is high five. He loves to do it when he meets fans at events. Trisha SeyfriedMistress Kitkat

Many years ago, Seyfried found Kitcat in her farm barn. When he was six months old, he was already jumping over the rope in front of the audience.

Seyfried is now a professional animal trainer and owner of a leading animal star agency. Her wards have appeared in dozens of videos and often travel with her around the country, taking part in seminars, shows and conferences. Kitcat, for example, traveled almost the entire country with her mistress as part of an advertising campaign for Friskies cat food.

