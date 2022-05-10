A woman from Bellevue, Washington, recently won a $ 125,000 settlement after a three-year court battle. At the center of this court dispute was her Miska di lei, a tabby cat accused of terrorizing other pets, killing wild animals, and roaming freely in the area. She accuses that they have made Anna Danieli, her owner, receive more than thirty fines amounting to over 30 thousand dollars.

In addition to this poor Miska was also taken from Danieli’s home and taken away from Animal Control and forced to spend time in a “cat prison”.

Fed up with all this, the owner filed a lawsuit against King County, the City of Bellevue and other government agencies, hoping to receive compensation.

“This case concerned the unjustified and incredible persecution of a domestic cat in Bellevue,” Danieli’s lawyer Jon Zimmerman told Fox 11. This was indeed a historic deal involving a cat in Washington state. ” The lawyer went on to say that Miska received 30 penalties and fines, more than any cat in King County, and that behind many of these was a neighbor of Danieli’s whom The Spokesman-Review identified as the Services manager. King County animal régals who seem to have taken Miska’s presence in his neighborhood badly.

But in the end Danieli and Miska were right, managing to cancel the fines and receive the important compensation because the city of Bellevue has never updated its code relating to domestic cats and, therefore, there was no rule that prohibited the free to roam.