Marketa Vondrousova likes to amaze. She does it on the pitch, with that left-handed forehand that she can do anything: there are moments when the opponents just have to raise their hands. Ask Stearns, Kudermetova, Vekic, Bouzkova, Pegula, Kalinina. To poor Jabeur, in the third Grand Slam final lost in his career, all in the last year. She likes to surprise her rivals, she said to herself, but also insiders: no one would have expected a victory at Wimbledon and even before the final it was thought that Jabeur’s time had finally come. Wrong calculations.