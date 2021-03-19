The cat left the residents of one Moscow house without the Internet and cable TV. Baza reports this in its Telegram-channel.

The animal is stuck in the switchboard. It is known that the cat ran into the entrance a few days ago and hid there. Residents of the house posted an ad to find the owner of the animal, but no one came for him.

The shield was turned off so that the animal would not get hurt, but when they tried to get it, the cat screamed loudly and did not want to leave. Residents called rescuers, who conducted a special operation and released him. After the release of the owner, the cat was found in the next doorway, and the animal returned home.

