After September 9, a bill will be submitted to the State Duma that will prohibit the withdrawal of animals from Russians for debts. This was reported to Izvestia by its author, deputy of the lower house of parliament Vladimir Burmatov. According to him, the document will spell out the criteria for pets that cannot be taken from citizens. Earlier, the government asked the deputy to clarify these details, giving a positive response to this initiative in advance. The bill is supported in all factions of the State Duma, but the collectors believe that it cannot be adopted, since the seizure of animals remains an effective way to repay the debt.

Cats, dogs, but not snakes

Immediately after the end of the regional weeks of the autumn session, which will be held from August 27 to September 9, a bill “On amendments to Art. 446 of the Civil Procedure Code regarding the prohibition of the use of penalties for pets on enforcement documents. ” This was reported to Izvestia by its author, head of the State Duma committee on ecology and environmental protection Vladimir Burmatov. According to him, the document will be presented in a revised form, taking into account the comments of the government, which has already given its positive feedback on it.

The bill proposes to prescribe in the legislation the norm that pets are included in the list of property, which cannot be subject to a penalty under enforcement documents. In addition, it clarifies that this will apply to animals used for purposes other than business. As Vladimir Burmatov explained to Izvestia, the definition of “pets” and criteria will also be spelled out in it. The parliamentarian was asked to clarify this in the Cabinet.

Photo: Izvestia / Andrey Ershtrem

– For example, farm animals (breeding, dairy and working cattle, as well as deer, rabbits, birds, bees) are prohibited from being withdrawn for debts today, but domestic animals can. From our point of view, this is barbarism, sacrilege and outrageous cruelty. In our case, we are talking primarily about cats and dogs, as well as about wild animals, which are not officially prohibited from keeping in residential buildings, ”the deputy explained to Izvestia.

According to him, this is regulated government decree “On the approval of the list of animals prohibited for keeping.” In total, it lists 33 types of such pets.

“That is, snakes, elephants, tigers, monkeys, giraffes and panthers definitely do not fall under our bill,” the parliamentarian stressed.

According to him, the document will affect all organizations that take pets from citizens to pay off debt: both collectors and bailiffs – today they openly declare that this is a very effective measure.

– My grandmother came to see me, she got into an accident. In order to prove that she was a victim, she had to take a loan of 10 thousand rubles for a lawyer. A few months later, it turned out that the debt had already reached 180 thousand, because it was a microfinance organization that gives money at a high interest rate. As a result, a cat was taken from her – the only living creature close to her. It was a real tragedy for her, and there are not even hundreds, but thousands of such cases, ”the deputy said.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

For example, in the Moscow region, only in one month of last year the microfinance organization “Credit 911” seized 10 animals: six dogs, three cats and one crocodile. But cats suffer the most from unpaid debts in Russia. For example, in the Perm Territory, bailiffs arrested the man had an animal because of a debt of 120 thousand rubles – they estimated his pet at 1.5 thousand. The very next day the owner brought a small amount of money to take the animal. In the Stavropol Territory, the cat was taken into account repayment mortgages, and in the Kemerovo region – due to the refusal of the owner pay renovation in a flooded apartment. In the Khabarovsk Territory, bailiffs seized from a family for a damaged water supply system 34 cats…

Factions for, collectors against

All factions of the State Duma told Izvestia that they support the initiative of Vladimir Burmatov.

– After all, an animal is a special object of civil rights, and it cannot be considered as a thing. Therefore, the ban on their arrest for debts should be spelled out in the legislation, – Mikhail Yemelyanov, the first deputy chairman of the Just Russia faction, explained to Izvestia.

The CPRF has a similar opinion.

– The fact that it exists in Russia today is absurd and disgraceful. Of course, this bill needs to be passed, ”Nikolai Kharitonov, a communist and head of the regional policy committee, told Izvestia.

The deputy chairman of the LDPR faction Yaroslav Nilov also believes that the initiative will be supported by the faction.

– Pets are family members. Their withdrawal is unacceptable. Therefore, I am sure that all reasonable humanity will support such a ban, ”the parliamentarian said in a conversation with Izvestia.

Photo: Izvestia / Nikolay Sidenkov

The deputy said that today, according to the current Civil Code, even a vehicle in Russia can be evacuated when there is a cat or a dog. They may die, but this does not stop those involved in the evacuation, the parliamentarian said. According to him, the faction introduced a bill banning such actions in the State Duma, but it was not adopted.

But collectors do not see positive for themselves in the initiative of Vladimir Burmatov.

– If animals are forbidden to confiscate, it will be strange. For example, there is a specificity of the countryside, where a person who has taken out a loan may have a herd of horses. How can you not take them if he takes a loan against it? It would be better if a bill appeared, which would spell out how the seized animal should be kept until the debt is paid, ”Dmitry Teplitsky, head of the control committee of the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies, told Izvestia.

Political strategist Dmitry Fetisov noted that they tried to pass the bill back in 2015, but then he did not receive support. Obviously, the initiative violated the interests of both bailiffs and collectors, who widely use this method of knocking out debts. Now, when the president called to restore order in the collection activities, there will be no problems with the adoption of the law, the expert said.