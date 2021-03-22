A domestic cat helped to save a child found near the mother’s body in one of the apartments in Moscow. This is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

As it became known, shortly before her death, the woman told her relatives that she was going to the dacha with the child. After that, the relatives could not get through to her for several days, explaining this by a bad connection.

After some time, the mother of the deceased decided to come to her daughter’s Moscow apartment, but she could not get into it. Standing at the door, she heard the meowing of the hostess’s cat, which she usually took with her to the dacha. Suspecting something was wrong, the elderly woman called a locksmith.

Opening the door, the specialist drew attention to the specific smell from the apartment and advised to call doctors. The arrived doctors ascertained the death of the woman. The discovered girl was taken to the hospital in an emaciated state.

The fact that in the capital a one-year-old child was found next to the mother’s body was reported earlier. As it was established, the woman living in the apartment died about three days ago, and the girl spent all this time without food and water. At the moment, the girl’s life is not in danger.