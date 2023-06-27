The expected Australian band, The Cat Empire, is preparing to tour the world with a renewed lineup of talented musicians and his latest studio album. They will kick off their North American tour in October, and the November 26 will be performing at the iconic BB Auditorium in Mexico City. This event promises to be a unique musical experience that you cannot miss.

Tickets for this exciting concert will be available at exclusive presale for Citibanamex cardholders starting Wednesday June 28th, through the Red Ticketmaster platform. The general sale will start the June 29so be sure to purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

The new show from The Cat Empire is a tribute to movement, vibrations and joy. In addition to performing songs from their new material, the band will also perform hits that are beloved by their fans. Attendees will enjoy surprise special guestsfresh versions of the classics and an impressive show inspired by the essence of their latest album.

An interesting fact: The Cat Empire was formed in Melbourne, Australia, and has conquered audiences around the world. After a successful tour of Europe and the UKwhere sold out almost all tickets in 23 performances, now it is the turn of Australia and North America to revel in their new rhythms. The album “Where The Angels Fall” includes vibrant singles such as “Thunder Rumbles”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Money Coming My Way”.

With an outstanding career, multiple platinum records, awards and more than 250 million views on digital platforms, The Cat Empire is at its best. This presentation at the BB Auditorium on November 26th promises to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration. Do not miss the opportunity to purchase your tickets from June 28 through Ticketmaster.

If you don’t already know The Cat Empire, they are an Australian group that fuses the genres of ska, jazz, funk and rock. Their original lineup in 1999 includes talented musicians such as Felix Riebl, Harry James Angus, Will Hull-Brown, DJ Jamshid “Jumps” Khadiwhala, Ollie McGill and Ryan Monro. His music spans genres such as reggae and pop, and originates from the vibrant city of Melbourne, Australia.