Ba Dun doesn’t want to be alone, but his human mom has to rush to school for her teaching lesson – here’s what happens in the end

The sweet protagonist of this story is called Ba Dun. He is a 1-year-old Munchkin cat, a breed known for its short legs, which resides in the city of Xi’an in northwest China with its human mom, Ms. Wen.

He recently became famous on social networks, after he didn’t allow his human friend to leave the house without him. The kitty didn’t want to be alone for any reason in the world, but Ms. Wen was late and had to rush to work.

So, she was eventually forced to take it to school with her. The lesson with the cat for the students was special. The photos and videos were published on the Chinese social network Douyin and in a short time Ba Dun became famous all over the world. The story of the cat who does not want to be separated from his human mother, he did smile million of people.

All the while, during the lesson, the cat behaved in admirable way. It was as if he knew he had to be silent and listen to the important explanations of the most important person in his life too. She had satisfied him, allowing him to go to school and now she had to return the favor.

The video of the cat Ba Dun

Ba Dun kept curling up against my leg and looked really sad because he wanted me to be with him. But I was late for my class. I couldn’t bear to let him down, so I took him to class with me.

He was really good and made no sound. I didn’t know, however, that my students had filmed the scene. I discovered it through social networks, a few hours after the end of the lesson.

Ba Dun means “Eight meals” and his human mom said she decided to call him that because of hers insatiable appetite.