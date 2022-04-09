Basil’s seems like the plot of a novel. A story that began in 2012 when this beautiful cat disappeared from his home in Ilford, east London.

As happens in these cases for the Wilby family, his family, a nightmare has begun. But he never lost hope, not even with the passing of the years and when they moved house. They even put a picture of Basil on a wall and kept his cot.

But Paddy Prentice, a 90-year-old retiree, who lives in Ilford, took care of changing the course of this story: «Basil started visiting me at the end of October. He was lovely and very friendly, but I already had a cat and couldn’t take care of him too. So I tried to contact the vet, ”the man tells the Mirror.

The microchip scan came up with the home address, but it was the old one and no one knew where the Wilby family had moved. And so the association Meows Kitten and Cat Rescue intervened, which started posting on Facebook.

And the novel’s plot becomes even more compelling: one of the posts was noticed by Mary Redbourn, a former police detective, who was lazily browsing social media in a London café: “I’m a cat lover too and I hate idea that they disappear, so I decided to get involved and try a new challenge: to find his family ».

Within an hour, the ex-detective had a new address and gave it to the animal welfare organization that got in touch with the Wilby family. “It seemed unreal, I honestly thought it was some sort of scam to begin with – says Mrs. Vera Wilby -. It was really hard to understand because we didn’t expect it after so long. When an animal disappears, you just think about all the horrible things that can happen. ‘

twitter @ fulviocerutti

