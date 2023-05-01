The cat and the goldfinch: the cast Commissario Montalbano. Actors and characters

Today, Monday 1 May 2023, at 21.20 Rai 1 will broadcast (in rerun) the episode The cat and the goldfinch of Commissioner Montalbano interpreted – as always – by Luca Zingaretti. But what is the cast of the episode The cat and the goldfinch of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti as Inspector Montalbano

Cesare Bocci as Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara as Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Also present were Davide Lo Verde, Marco Cavallaro, Roberto Nobile, Giovanni Guardiano, Marcello Perracchio, Giacinto Ferro, Giorgio Bongiovanni, Olivia Spigarelli, Rosario Coppolino, Carmelo Marchetta, Santi Consoli and Beppe Mascellino. The episode The cat and the goldfinch of Inspector Montalbano was directed by Alberto Sironi and written by: Andrea Camilleri, Francesco Bruni and Salvatore De Mola.

Plot

The TV film “Cat and Goldfinch”, based on the story of the same name included in the collection “Gli arancini di Montalbano” by Andrea Camilleri (Mondadori publisher), has the following plot: In the town of Vigata, a series of muggings take place, from methods to somewhat abnormal. Meanwhile Ignazio Coglitore, a fanatic and fundamentalist man, has almost destroyed the emergency room of the Vigata hospital after learning that his daughter Mariuccia is pregnant. As if that weren’t enough, an esteemed gynecologist, Doctor Landolina, disappears after going fishing. Salvo Montalbano has the difficult task of solving cases.

Where to see Inspector Montalbano on TV and streaming

We’ve seen the cast, but where can you catch the Cat and the Goldfinch episode on TV and streaming? The episode will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 1 May 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1 and Rai 4K. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it. Also on RaiPlay it is possible to retrieve all the episodes of Montalbano thanks to the on demand function.