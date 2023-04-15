With only three games to go before the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 ends, the Cruz Azul team has begun to analyze the possible ups and downs for the next tournament.
The team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is in eighth place overall with 21 units, so they know it’s important not to miss points in the remaining games.
Likewise, some casualties are expected for the following semester, in general of players who end their contract and are not planning to renew it.
According to information from the journalist Adrian Esparza of TUDNannounced that last Wednesday the president of the club, Víctor Velázquez, attended the facilities of La Noria to work with the ups and downs.
The candidates who would be living their last days with the Machine are Jose Joaquin Martinez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, michael estrada, alonso escoboza and Gonzalo Carneiro.
These players end their contract and it is difficult for there to be any renewal. The only ones that until now would stay after renewing would be Jesus Crown, Ignacio Rivero and the Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori.
In the case of Michael Estrada, the Ecuadorian ends his loan and Cruz Azul will not make his purchase valid, so at the end of the tournament for the team he will have to report as soon as possible with Toluca, the team that owns his letter.
Case similar to that of the Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Carneiro, who ends his loan and it is difficult for the high-ranking cement managers to buy his letter.
