America has come from less to more in this tournament. The start of Apertura 2023 generated many doubts for Azulcremas fans. Even André Jardine himself, the Eagles’ strategist, stated that he was not satisfied with the work done by his team, especially in the defensive sector.
However, since the arrival of Igor Lichnovsky within hours of closing records, America has found important defensive solidity. They are absolute leaders of the competition and of winning at Santos Laguna Next Saturday, in the duel corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Mexican championship, those from Coapa would reach thirty points, still having four games ahead.
One of the most sensitive casualties for the Águilas del América will undoubtedly be that of the Chilean soccer player Diego Valdés, who had to leave the field of play in the match against Venezuela, the same as the Chilean national team, to which the azulcrema player belongs. , lost 3-0, unleashing the fury and anguish of their fans.
Although Diego Valdés is so far the only confirmed casualty for those from Coapa, it is expected that André Jardine will also give rest to the players who were called up to their respective national teams on the most recent FIFA date.
Let us remember that, if America wins, it would be tying its ticket to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, since it could no longer go below sixth place overall, and there are six teams that directly qualify for the next round.
