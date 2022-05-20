After the official announcement of the departure of John Reynoso of the technical management of the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul and the appointment of the new coach in the coming days, according to Leon Lecanda from ESPNthere are several players who are shaping up to leave the institution.
Those are the cases of Romulo Otero Y Luis Angel Mendozawhile the situation of Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete Y Joaquin Martinezthese five players have completed their contract according to the aforementioned source and the board is analyzing the best alternatives for the club in the next tournament.
As for the Venezuelan attacker Romulo Otero and the Mexican steering wheel Luis Angel Mendozathey will not continue in the team and therefore they will be able to negotiate as free players with the team of their choice starting next June.
While the cases of Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete Y Jose Martinez They will largely depend on the new coach who arrives at La Noria, who will have to do an analysis together with the board to find out if he has the veteran defenders for longer.
The captain and reference of the goal, Jesus Crownwho is on vacation like the rest of the sky blue squad, still has a valid contract for one more year with the team and his idea is to stay in the team.
With everything and the renewal of the contract that has been offered to Sebastian Jurado and the return of Andres Gudino after six months on loan with the Tepatitlan on the MX Expansion League‘Chuy‘ seeks to compete for the starting position in goal after overcoming the injury to the patellar tendon in his right knee that affected him for several weeks between the months of March and May, which gave him the opportunity to Jury to show up under the three sticks.
