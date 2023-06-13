Movements continue at Club América, prior to the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the board of directors, in addition to focusing on obtaining a technical director, is focused on putting together a more competitive squad than that of the last tournament.
One of the players that the Águilas recovered after being on loan at FC Juárez, is Mauro Laínez. The Mexican midfielder returned to Nido to get fit in Coapa, along with the rest of the group. However, his destiny seems not to be in the cream-blue institution, but in another Mexican soccer team.
According to different reports, Mauro Laínez He would continue his career at Club León, a team with which he was previously in the MX League. The 27-year-old Mexican has no place in Coapa, so he would fight for a place with the Panzas Verdes of Nicolas Larcamon who will go to the next Club World Cup after having won the Concacaf Champions League.
That way, the attacking midfielder would join his partner, Federico Vinasthe Uruguayan striker would arrive at Bajío, after being included in the transaction that will lead to Kevin Alvarez to the Nest. Both elements will seek to return to their best level and have the activity that they have not had in the capital.
