Less imbalance, more robust. It is indisputable that the absences of Angel di Maria Y Neymar they remain overflow and talent to attack PSG, but surely they facilitate the implementation of a scheme with one more midfielder. If all the cracks were available, the temptation to line up all four (Mbappe, Icardi and the two already mentioned) would leave the spinal line very exposed, only with a double pivot to try to balance the team. Now, the recovery of Verratti, a man who Pochettino considers fundamental, allows him to join the Italian with Gueye Y Leandro Walls in a 4-3-3 with less tendency to split in half.

The chameleon Pochettino. If a tactical trait characterized the successful stay of Mauricio Pochettino in the TottenhamThis was his ability to adapt to different types of parties and to behave in very different ways. It was never easy to guess the eleven for the Argentine: sometimes he played with three centrals, others with a line of four; Sometimes he wanted the ball a lot and filled the core of fine passers and in others he sensed that his options were to defend further back and exploit the speed of his fast men on the counter attack. Since it is in Paris We still do not have enough evidence to affirm that it continues to be equally changing: in reality, its superiority in the French league does not allow it to approach any match in a conservative way. Will be on Europe where you may take advantage of its flexibility on the board. It is for this reason, and also for the notable absences of their tips, that a less daring version of PSG should not surprise us in the Camp Nou.

Verratti is essential for Pochettino.

He didn’t want to lose anyone else. Although the fight for the league title in France is much more open than could be expected – in fact, PSG is now second to one point behind Lille– Pochettino did not risk losing more players and chose to reserve several starters in last weekend’s clash against him Nice. In this way, Alessandro Florenzi, which is expected to start in Barcelona, started on the bench, and Verratti, with discomfort, was left out of the call. Even Sarabia, who should enter through Di María on the far right, was a substitute, the Argentine coach trying a new solution in that demarcation: the Italian Moise kean. The former youth squad of the Juve He scored the final 2-1 taking advantage of an assist from Icardi and showed that, unlike what was believed so far, both nines can be complementary and fit into the same eleven at the same time. That we see them together at the Camp Nou does not seem to be the most likely option, although the French press has not completely ruled it out.

Strong inside. Marquinhos made a serious mistake in the Nice goal, but he is the most reliable center-back in the team and will be paired with Kimpembe. Ahead of them two will play Paredes and Gueye, so that Paris could be armored inside in a similar way to what did the Seville in the semifinal of Cup.