After their elimination in the last playoff of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Deportivo Cruz Azul board of directors has begun to clean up their squad with the aim of putting together a squad that meets the expectations of Ricardo Ferretti for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
This week, the cement complex announced its first official casualties as the cases of Jose ‘Shaggy’ Martinez, Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiroso the departure of elements continues to be the order of the day and there are others who are on the tightrope of continuing in the club.
According to information from the journalist from TUDN, Adrian Esparzawhich is very close to the environment in La Noria; Jesus Corona, Jaiber Jimenez and Ramiro Funes Mori, will be the next casualties of the team. He ‘Twin‘did not finish convincing’Tuca‘, and there has been talk that he wants to give the opportunity to a younger goalkeeper, so there would be full confidence in sebastian jury and Andres Gudino.
The communicator also confirmed that they expect some players to be able to get out on loan with a current contract, some examples of this situation would be: Ivan Morales, Ramiro Carrera and Christian Tabó although these last two are more complicated since Carrera has barely spent a semester at the club and taboo could get one more chance.
Likewise, to the casualties, we must add that, both Erik Liraas Rodrigo Huescas they could exit this market. Although of these two, they are only rumors, and there is nothing concrete.
The possible exit of Ramiro Funes Mori would imminent the arrival of carlos salcedois a fully trusted central ferretti and that he is at a good age to recover his level.
On the subject of the goal, sebastian jury and Andres Gudino They are going to face each other in a good internal battle to see who will be the team’s new starting goalkeeper. On the other hand, due to the recent departures of two center forwards and with the possible loss of other attacking players, it is clearly also among the priorities to bring in attacking players.
