The Monterrey Football Club is a complete hospital, injuries continue to be the order of the day in its team and if the hundreds of injuries that its players have suffered during the current second half of the year were not enough, in the match of the Matchday 13 against Club Universidad Nacional they had to make three forced changes due to injury issues.
In the Pandilla’s 0-1 victory with a goal from Alfonso Gonzalez In Ciudad Universitaria, the Monterrey team had to take three of its players off the field, two starters and one who came on as a substitute.
In the first time Erick Aguirre and Jordi Cortizo They had to leave due to their respective discomforts, the defender left the field on foot in tears and the winger left the field in the ‘cart of misfortunes’ and in the complementary part, Rodrigo Aguirre who entered at minute 17 to replace Jordi Cortizoleft due to a blow to his nose in the 76th minute.
The three injured this afternoon in Mexico City join him Axel Grijalva, Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales, Joao Rojas, Stefan Medina and Jesus Manuel Corona.
In the next few hours, the Monterrey team will update the situation of each of the latest casualties and will evaluate when their return to the field could be based on their evolution.
