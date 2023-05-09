Ricardo Mateo, between the two policemen. Massimiliano Minocri

Los Casuals, a mafia group born among the most violent fans of FC Barcelona, ​​have reappeared this Tuesday in court. Its leader since the 1990s, Ricardo Mateo, and a dozen of its members have appeared at the gates of the Barcelona Court to show their support for Daniel B., who is being tried for two attempted murders. In July 2018, Daniel B. had a conflict with five brothers and ended up shooting two of them. The Prosecutor’s Office asks him for 16 and a half years in prison. Members of the Casuals have gone to court to intimidate the brothers, whom they have insulted, spit on and tried to attack before the Mossos d’Esquadra intervened to bring order.

The incident occurred this Tuesday morning at the gates of the Palace of Justice, as confirmed to EL PAÍS by judicial and police sources. The Casuals, an organized gang with a history of crime behind them, have hurled insults and spit at the brothers. “There has been a scuffle between groups of warring parties,” said a police spokeswoman. Agents of the ARRO, a public order unit of the Mossos, have intervened to separate them and prevent the incident from having further consequences. Police have not identified or detained any of the participants. The screams have been reproduced, according to the same sources, inside the hearing room.

Mateo, who a decade ago was sentenced to almost 13 years in prison in the great judicial process against the Casuals, has attended the act of pressure although he has not directly participated in the incidents, according to the same sources. The historic leader of what is considered the most violent faction of the Boixos Nois was sentenced for extorting nightclub owners and beating up for hire.

During that trial, Mateo and his casuals they staged a riot on the same stage, the Audiencia de Barcelona. On May 27, 2013, in one of the last sessions of the trial, the defendants interrupted the hearing to protest a deployment of security that they considered excessive. When the magistrate ordered their expulsion, they reacted violently and turned, still handcuffed, against the officers who were keeping them in custody. After an exchange of grabs and struggles, some ended up on the ground. The scene, one of the most serious that occurred in a hearing room, was recorded by surveillance cameras and resulted, six years later, with minimal sentences.

The incident on Tuesday originated from a confrontation that occurred in July 2018. According to the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office, there was “a situation of conflict” between Daniel B. and the five brothers. One day, Daniel B. saw one of the brothers leaving a grocery store, he stopped the van that he was driving next to him and threatened him: “When I catch you and your brother, I’m going to put you in the trunk.” The brothers reacted quickly. That same afternoon, they appeared aboard a Land Rover at the defendant’s apartment in Barcelona. But he saw them coming from the balcony and came down with a revolver. He fired the gun at two of them, who were injured. The brothers beat him, but Daniel B. managed to run away.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses Daniel B., who maintains good relations with the Casuals, of two attempted murders, a crime of threats and illegal possession of weapons. And he requests for him a total sentence of 16 and a half years in prison.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter