Raúl Castro, who along with his brother Fidel was the most relevant figure in the Cuban Revolution, announced this Friday the end of the era that has carried that surname for more than 60 years.

The 89-year-old leader thus confirmed his resigns the secretary general of the Communist Party, the position that concentrates the true power on the island, which passes to the president of the country, and Raúl’s political godson, Miguel Díaz Canel.

The news was confirmed at the beginning of the eighth congress of the PCC, which will end on Monday and is held in one of the most complex stages in the economic and political life of Cuba.

According to the party’s website (the congress is behind closed doors and without a press), Castro showed “his satisfaction” knowing that he is leaving the leadership of the country “to a group of leaders hardened by decades of experience” and “committed to the ethics of the revolution”.

Raúl Castro and the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, attend the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, in Havana, this Friday. Photo: EFE

The 89-year-old second secretary José Ramón Machado Ventura, a tough anti-opening, would go with Raúl. The other great leaders, the conservative Ramiro Valdés is 88 years old and Guillermo García, 92.

In his speech, Castro sent a clear signal to the new US government. calling for dialogue to its powerful and necessary neighbor, to recover the investments that Cuba had begun to receive with the thaw that it carried out together with then-President Barack Obama and Pope Francis.

Fidel’s brother, one convinced of carrying out a open economy and private activity in the style of the communist model of Vietnam, he affirmed that “since this Party congress I ratify the will to develop a respectful dialogue and build a new type of relationship with the United States”, without renouncing “the principles of the revolution and the socialism”.

Change and continuity

Cuban leaders and state media have stressed that Congress will guarantee the “Historical continuity” of the one-party system and centralized socialist economy that has prevailed on the island for more than six decades.

A woman walks down a street in Havana this Friday. Photo: AFP

But that is a story also held by the Asian openness models, in which the “adaptation” scheme of the Cuban regime is reflected.

Besides of generational relief, The event will also analyze the results of the economic reforms proposed a decade ago, according to the state press in recent weeks.

In his report, Castro highlighted the progress made in the last five years, but has also recognized the need to “create greater dynamism” in solving the problems facing the island.

He claimed, as he has done on other occasions, a “shudder that awakens inertia, lack of initiative” in economic agents.

One of the axes of the crisis that the country is suffering is going through the almost total drop in tourism, its main industry, due to the pandemic. That problem was exacerbated by US sanctions.

Message to Washington

Castro deplored the offensive that former President Donald Trump launched on Cuba by disarming the agreements made with Obama.

He described as “ruthless” the more than 200 measures against Cuba imposed during the last US administration that, he pointed out, damaged Cuba’s economic relations with practically every nation on the planet.

A street in the Vedado neighborhood, in Havana, Cuba. Photo: XINHUA

He alluded to a “real hunt” and criticized Washington seeking “to sabotage the business system, break the management of the State and promote chaos, strangle the country and provoke a social outbreak.”

The measures of the United States, aimed at guaranteeing the vote of the Cuban community in the state of Florida, included the blocking of the sending of remittances, the tightening of the requirements to travel to the island, the veto of cruises, and a ban on flights to all Cuban airports except Havana and the inexplicable inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsors of terrorism.

The regime had launched a severe adjustment of the economy on January 1, with an unprecedented inflationary impact that largely explains the protests that have multiplied in the country.

The purpose of this program, with the unification of the two currencies that ruled the island, according to its own officials, sought to improve the land for investment income. It is no coincidence that the measure was adopted after confirming the Democratic victory in the United States.

Source: AFP, EFE and Clarion