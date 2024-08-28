Konami has announced the Castlevania Dominus Collection, a re-release of classic games from the series that originally launched on Nintendo DS.

As revealed during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, the collection features Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia. In addition, two bonus games are included: Haunted Castle (the arcade version of Castlevania) and Haunted Castle Revisited (a reimagined version).

The collection is available now for Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam).

Castlevania Dominus Collection – Launch Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

Dawn of Sorrow was the first of these to be released in 2005, its name a nod to the DS console. It continued the same metroidvania design established by Symphony of the Night and continued on Game Boy Advance with Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow.

Portrait of Ruin followed in 2006, and then Order of Ecclesia in 2008.

The collection includes quality of life additions like rewind and quick save, plus buttons and layouts for the original dual screens are fully customizable.

A gallery mode and encyclopedia include previously unreleased artwork and an exhaustive compendium of information on each game, while a music player features tracks from each game.

This Dominus Collection also follows the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, which includes classics from the series, and Castlevania Advance Collection, which includes the three Game Boy Advance games plus Dracula X.

Still, when will we get a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night re-release?

The series featured last year in the excellent indie roguelite Dead Cells. Further, the latest chapter of Dead by Daylight celebrates the Castlevania series.