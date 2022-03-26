The Ministry of the Interior returns to put up for sale the Castle of Maqueda (Toledo), but this time with a significant discount. Interior has set an output type of 2,766,066 eurosthat is, a 71.2% cheaper than the first time the castle was put up for auction in October 2014. Bids can be submitted until 2:00 p.m. on April 18, and the auction will be held on May 4according The Independent.

At the first auction, the castle was put up for sale for a price of 9.5 million euros. It has a built area of ​​3,524 square meters and was declared a Historic-Artistic Monument on June 3, 1931. In 1953 the General Directorate of Devastated Regions He rehabilitated it to turn it into a Civil Guard barracks until 1998. It is currently obsolete.

A) Yes, the Official State Gazette has published the announcement of the auction along with six other plots in provinces such as Córdoba, León and Barcelona. If the castle does not sell at the first auction, it would be put up for sale again for 2,351,156 euros.

Experts recommend turning it into a convention center or hotel

The Castle of Maqueda ceased to be used as a Civil Guard barracks in 1998, and Interior wanted to establish a museum and a historical archive in it, so invested 7.44 million euros in its rehabilitation, according to the Transparency Portal of the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC). According to the media mentioned, none of the projects started have come to fruition and the castle still has no owner.

Since then, the State Security Infrastructure and Equipment Management He has tried to sell the property without success. As explained in The confidentialthe tall pricethe location and the costs which would imply a conditioning keep investors away.

Experts consulted by El Confidencial assured that the best destination for the castle would be to turn it into a convention center or a hotel. But the price, the location and the maintenance make the Castillo de Maqueda a Unattractive property to invest.