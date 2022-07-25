“This is war” caused a stir in 2015 by the announcement of a national casting to integrate the new ‘warriors’. The América TV program presented a new format called “This is war teens”, in which adolescents between 15 and 17 years old could become reality boys.

The call ended in chaos after the version that those in charge would have made a selection by finger. Many queued in vain and, faced with the news that they could not be selected because the number of members had already been completed, began to generate disturbances outside channel 4.

Young people camped for an opportunity in “This is war teens”

According to the testimonies of the young people, they even camped outside the media outlet. Although the casting started at 2:00 pm, they were there since 9:00 pm the day before.

In this sense, many spent the early morning on the street; however, some of them claimed to have seen how other groups made their friends enter. This generated the claim of the applicants.

Casting of “This is war teens” ended in chaos. Photo: The Republic/archive

Everything got out of control when the rumor spread that, apparently, there were people pre-selected by the production of the reality show.

The situation ended in acts of vandalism, with broken windows at the headquarters of América Televisión. The program “Shows” released statements from parents about the event.

They accompanied their children to the audition and, as they mentioned, there were preferences, racism and discrimination. They highlighted that the applicants who passed the test did not evaluate them in physical tests, they only took photos of them and asked questions.

Producer of “This is war” denied fraud in selection

Mariana Ramirez del Villarreality producer, He canceled the casting and, hours later, spoke to clarify the facts. According to him, there was no pre-selection of participants.

He regretted the attacks on the channel by the young people who were there. The police had to intervene before the situation got out of control.

“More than 3,000 people attended, but an unnecessary disorder was generated, and they even broke a window of the channel. I do not accept acts of vandalism. We had the best intentions for the casting to come from the street, but culture is still lacking,” he said.

“We will see how the participants will be chosen internally. It is not true that there are already shortlisted: there is no fraud here. Surely they have been confused because they saw people, but they are from other programs, ”she added.